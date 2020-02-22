DES MOINES – Over the past several weeks, Deb and I have spent time reflecting on this past year. We realized several events have impacted our personal and professional lives.
Although I am not a big NASCAR fan, Ryan Newman’s crash at the Daytona 500 made me wonder if he would come back as a driver or if he would move on to other possibilities – either in NASCAR or somewhere else.
I enjoy and am honored to represent House District 95 in the legislature, especially when one of my constituents is needing something that I can help them with. I stand behind a great deal of the work the Iowa Legislature has accomplished in the time I have been here. When I was first elected, we faced a tough budget situation and now the state is fully funded with our coffers full. Over the past decade, nearly $1 billion in extra funds has been invested in K-12 education. Investing in workforce and career training and addressing agricultural issues have all been priorities of House District 95 residents, and I have been honored to bring them forward on your behalf in Des Moines.
We have worked hard to make Iowa a better place to live, work, and raise a family, and I have been honored to serve you as your state representative.
With all of this in mind, life has changed for me and I am needed back home on the farm in Linn County. This has led me to not seek re-election in 2020. I will fill out my term until it ends on January 10, 2021, and trust in God’s plan for where I will end up next. I have been incredibly honored to represent each and every one of you over the last four years and will continue to serve you to the best of my abilities this session. Thank you for the privilege to serve you.