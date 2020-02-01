DES MOINES – This week, the House K-12 Education funding package was announced. It adds $108 million for the 2020-21 school year, bringing the total investment up to $3.4 billion per year. The plan allocates $94.7 million for Supplemental State Aid, $7.25 million to reduce transportation costs for rural schools, and $5.8 million in equity funding to further reduce the cost per pupil gap by $10/student. Since 2011, Iowa has added 3,500 new teachers, seen the student-teacher ratio decline to 13.04, and teachers have seen competitive pay increases.
On Wednesday, January 29, I held a sub-committee on HSB 562. This bill is to help encourage higher blends of ethanol, promote E15, and add several million dollars to the road use tax fund. Currently, 85 percent of fuel sold at the pump is E10, and this legislation will help encourage the use of E15 blends. We passed this bill out of subcommittee and it will head to the full committee in the weeks to come.
The Linn-Mar, North Linn, and Central City FFA chapters visited the Capitol as part of the 2020 Iowa FFA Legislative Symposium. It is always a pleasure to welcome these students to the Capitol and show them a little bit about how state government works.
I was excited to see my bill, HF 2035, get assigned to a subcommittee and start to gain traction. This is a simple bill that would prohibit county supervisors’ pay from exceeding the median income of the county they are representing.
In conclusion, I want to thank the members of House District 95 for your support. I can always be reached at 319-350-9760 or at louie.zumbach@legis.iowa.gov. Feel free to contact me with any concerns or questions you have.