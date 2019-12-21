JESUP – Steven Wayne Brown, 53, passed away at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 10, 2019. Memorials may be directed to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton, Iowa, or to the Jesup Dollars for Scholars program for a scholarship in his name.
Steve was born March 2, 1956, to Clarence and LaVonne (Rosendahl) Brown in Ossian, Iowa. He graduated from South Winneshiek High School in 1974, and then earned a bachelor’s degree in art education from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He married Karla Jo Weselmann in 1980; they later divorced.
He began his teaching career at Dows Community School, then Gladbrook Community School, and finally at Jesup Community School for a total of 38 years in education. Steve was also briefly employed as a floral arranger for Rainbow Florists in Waterloo.
Steve taught students in grades 8-12 in art classes at Jesup for 29 years until he retired in May 2018. He was a founding member of the Jesup Arts-in-the-Park organization.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Brown. He is survived by a sister, Kris (Brown) Holthaus and spouse Tom Holthaus (Postville, Iowa); a brother, Steve Ham and sister-in-law Jan (Osage, Iowa); a sister-in-law Roxann (Rosendahl) Brown (Ridgeway, Iowa); six nephews; one niece; and an aunt, Lynette Wichman Elleffson (Mesa, Arizona).