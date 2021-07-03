The results of the Indee Splash hosted by the Stingrays on June 21.
RESULTS
Girls’ 11-12 50M Fly
2. Rehmert, Lydia 12 IND 39.38
3. Lange, Emelia 12 IND 44.09
Boys’ 11-12 50M Fly
1. Penner, Koen R 12 IND 52.16
2. Main, Skyler G 12 IND 1:14.25
Girls’ 13-14 100M Fly
3. Banghart, Brooklyn 13 IND 1:55.83
Boys’ 13-14 100M Fly
1. LaGrange, Augustine 14 IND 1:18.60
2. Johnson, Hayden 13 IND 1:20.65
Girls’ 12 & Under 200M Medley Relay
3. IND-A — Johnson, Mya, Lange, Emelia, Kitner, Taylor, Patterson, Leah
Girls’ 13 & Under 200M Medley Relay
1. IND-A — Sill, Aly, LaGrange, Emily, Miller, Lauren, Hanna, Khali
4. IND-B — Valeria Torres, Regan Reeg, Brooklyn Banghart, Taylor Dolan
Boys’ 12 & Under 200M Medley Relay
1. IND-A — Koen Penner, Teagan Koth, Carver Wieland, Sawyer Wieland
2. IND-B — Clinton Junk, Skyler Main, Cooper Renner, Levi Peyton
Boys’ 13 & Under 200M Medley Relay
2. IND-A — Isaac LaGrange, Hayden Johnson, Michael Decker, Wil Miller
Girls’ 8 & Under 25M Free
5. Addison Reed 7 IND
6. Riley Hakeman 7 IND
13. Jamie Albert 8 IND
16. Hadley Kemmerer 7 IND
Girls’ 9-10 50M Free
1. Corrine Rehmert 10 IND
6. Alayna Svoboda 9 IND
Girls’ 11-12 50M Free
1. Taylor Kitner 12 IND
2. Macy Kelchen 12 IND
7. Rylee Reeg 11 IND
12. Haley Gengler 11 IND
16. Leah Patterson 11 IND
19. Madeline Tice 11 IND
Boys’ 9-10 50M Free
2. Curran Meyer 10 IND
4. Nathan Decker 10 IND
6. Will Clark 10 IND
7. Skyler Koth 10 IND
8. Ethan Bovy 9 IND
9. Aiden Svoboda 10 IND
10. Benson Koth 10 IND
11. Miles Knudtson 10 IND
12. Thomas LaGrange 9 IND
Boys’ 11-12 50M Free
2. Carver Wieland 11 IND
6. Clinton Junk 12 IND
7. Sawyer Wieland 11 IND
13. Levi Peyton 12 IND
14. Seth Johnson 12 IND
15. Cooper Renner 11 IND
16. Skyler Main 12 IND
Girls’ 13-14 50M Free
1. Brooklyn Banghart 13 IND
4. Regan Reeg 13 IND
10. Valeria Torres 14 IND
11. Taylor Dolan 13 IND
Girls’ 15 & Over 50M Free
1. Aly Sill 16 IND
3. Emily LaGrange 16 IND
4. Callie Taylor 16 IND
5. Lauren Miller 16 IND
Boys’ 13-14 50M Free
2. Isaac LaGrange 13 IND
5. Alex Patterson 13 IND
6. Wyatt Renner 13 IND
7. Wil Miller 14 IND
8. Michael Decker 13 IND
Boys’ 15 & Over 50M Free
4. Zach Jimmerson 15 IND
5. Josue Torres 16 IND
Men’s 100M Fly
1. Kaleb Penner 16 IND
Girls’ 12 & Under 100M IM
1. Lydia Rehmert 12 IND
3. Emelia Lange 12 IND
6. Taylor Kitner 12 IND
13. Rylee Reeg 11 IND
Boys’ 12 & Under 100M IM
1. Koen Penner 12 IND
Girls’ 200M IM
2. Emily LaGrange 16 IND
Boys’ 200M IM
1. Augustine LaGrange 14 IND
2. Kaleb Penner 16 IND
3. Hayden Johnson 13 IND
4. Isaac LaGrange 13 IND
5. Zach Jimmerson 15 IND
Girls’ 11-12 50M Breast
3. Haley Gengler 11 IND
6. Mya Johnson 11 IND
9. Taylor Kitner 12 IND
Boys’ 11-12 50M Breast
2. Carver Wieland 11 IND
4. Koen Penner 12 IND
Girls’ 12 & Under 100M Breast
3. Corrine Rehmert 10 IND
Girls’ 13-14 100M Breast
2. Khali Hanna 14 IND
Girls’ 15 & Over 100M Breast
1. Aly Sill 16 IND
2. 2. Lauren Miller 16 IND
Boys’ 13-14 100M Breast
2. Will Miller 14 IND
3. Alex Patterson 13 IND
4. Wyatt Renner 13 IND
Mixed 13 & Over 200M Free Relay
2. IND-A — Lance Moore, Carlie Spore, McKayla Warren, Blake Taylor
3. IND-B — Hayden Johnson, Isaac LaGrange, Taylor Dolan, Regan Reeg
Girls’ 8 & Under 25M Back
4. Kennedy Kelchen 8 IND
12. Addison Reed 7 IND
15. Hadley Kemmerer 7 IND
Boys’ 8 & Under 25M Back
5. Remington Dolan 8 IND
Girls’ 10 & Under 50M Back
2. Alaina Kurt 10 IND
Boys’ 10 & Under 50M Back
2. Curran Meyer 10 IND
3. Nathan Decker 10 IND
4. Will Clark 10 IND
7. Miles Knudtson 10 IND
8. Skyler Koth 10 IND
9. Aiden Svoboda 10 IND
Girls’ 11-12 100M Free
1. Lydia Rehmert 12 IND
2. Emelia Lange 12 IND
5. Haley Gengler 11 IND
6. Rylee Reeg 11 IND
Girls’ 13-14 100M Free
3. Regan Reeg 13 IND
4. Khali Hanna 14 IND
8. Valeria Torres 14 IND
Girls’ 15 & Over 100M Free
2. Lauren Miller 16 IND
Boys’ 11-12 100M Free
3. Carver Wieland 11 IND
5. Sawyer Wieland 11 IND
6. Levi Peyton 12 IND
8. Seth Johnson 12 IND
9. Skyler Main 12 IND
Boys’ 13-14 100M Free
3. Wil Miller 14 IND
Boys’ 15 & Over 100M Free
1. Kaleb Penner 16 IND
Girls’ 8 & Under 50M Free
2. Claire Lehs 7 IND
3. Kennedy Kelchen 8 IND
9. Jamie Albert 8 IND
Boys’ 8 & Under 50M Free
7. Remington Dolan 8 IND
Girls’ 10 & Under 100M Free
1. Corrine Rehmert 10 IND
3. Charlotte Lange 10 IND
5. Alaina Kurt 10 IND
8. Alayna Svoboda 9 IND
Boys’ 10 & Under 100M Free
3. Nathan Decker 10 IND
4. Benson Koth 10 IND
5. Skyler Koth 10 IND
Girls’ 11-12 50M Back
3. Macy Kelchen 12 IND
10. Leah Patterson 11 IND
11. Madeline Tice 11 IND
Boys’ 11-12 50M Back
2. Teagan Koth 12 IND
6. Sawyer Wieland 11 IND
9. Cooper Renner 11 IND
10. Clinton Junk 12 IND
11. Seth Johnson 12 IND
Girls’ 13-14 100M Back
2. Brooklyn Banghart 13 IND
5. Regan Reeg 13 IND
8. Valeria Torres 14 IND
Boys’ 13-14 100M Back
1. Augustine LaGrange 14 IND
3. Isaac LaGrange 13 IND
5. Wyatt Renner 13 IND
6. Michael Decker 14 IND
Boys’ 15 & Over 100M Back
3. Zach Jimmerson 15 IND
4. Josue Torres 16 IND
Girls’ 8 & Under 100M Free Relay
2. IND-A — Jamie Albert, Addison Reed, Claire Lehs, Kennedy Kelchen
Girls’ 12 & Under 200M Free Relay
2. IND-A — Taylor Kitner, Rylee Reeg, Charlotte Lange, Emelia Lange
4. IND-B — Macy Kelchen, Haley Gengler, Alaina Kurt, Leah Patterson
Boys’ 12 & Under 200M Free Relay
1. IND-B — Carver Wieland, Aiden Svoboda, Levi Peyton, Sawyer Wieland
3. IND-C — Miles Knudtson, Curran Meyer, Skyler Main, Cooper Renner
4. IND-D — Carson Lehs, Benson Koth, Thomas LaGrange, Skyler Koth
Women’s 13 & Over 200M Free Relay
1. IND-A — Brooklyn Banghart, Khali Hanna, Emily LaGrange, Lauren Miller
Men’s 13 & Over 200M Free Relay
1. IND-A — Kaleb Penner, Zach Jimmerson, Josue Torres, Augustine LaGrange