INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ basketball team was at home… sort of… on Saturday, as they hosted Class 3A’s No. 8 Center Point-Urbana (14-4) in the West Elementary gymnasium. Due to sectional wrestling, the girls’ makeup game with CPU was moved over to the West Elementary, and the Stormin’ Pointers would roll, 62-25.
1 2 3 4 T
Center Point-Urbana 27 25 10 9 62
Independence 7 2 7 10 25
Junior Samantha Ohrt scored 6 points and brought down 4 rebounds, while sophomore Madyson Ristvedt tallied 6 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Shanna Kleve dropped in 5 points, and freshman Allison Kleve had 4 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Annie Johnson and junior Maggie Albert each added a bucket for 2 points apiece.
Vs. Union Community (3-16)
INDEPENDENCE – The girls played host to Union, LaPorte City (3-16) on Monday night. The Mustangs would trail this one throughout. Indee would never lead this one, until they tied it up at 26 with just over five minutes to play. But a three-point play gave the lead back to the Knights, and they held on for a 33-32 win.
The Mustangs would trail by four at the end of the first period, 9-5. By halftime, Union would increase the lead to nine, 17-8.
In the third quarter, the Knights built a 12-point lead, but the Mustangs would continue to battle back. Union hit a three-pointer as time expired, and Indee trailed 23-17 going into the fourth frame.
The Mustangs outscored the Knights 15-10 in the fourth and final quarter, but it wasn’t enough, and the girls drop a nail-biter, moving their record to 3-17.
Annie Johnson had a terrific game, leading the Mustangs in scoring with 11 points. Madyson Ristvedt had 8 points, while Shanna Kleve had 6 points. Havanna Griffith had 4 points, and Marleigh Louvar added 3.
1 2 3 4 T
Union 9 8 6 10 33
Indee 5 3 9 15 32
The girls will have a full slate of games this week. On Tuesday, they will host South Tama (0-15) at West Elementary, and Thursday the girls will be back at home hosting Williamsburg (8-10).
The Mustangs will start postseason play on Saturday when they travel to North Fayette Valley (18-1) for the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinals.