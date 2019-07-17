INDEPENDENCE – Due to excessive heat, the annual Buchanan County Historical Society tour of Oakwood Cemetery, Strolling With the Spirits, will be postponed to Saturday, September 21. Over the years, the historical society has held a number of fundraising events for the benefit of the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion and maintenance of the historic Wapsipinicon Mill.
This will be the ninth year for the popular cemetery tour. Each year, “spirit” portrayers are dressed in the appropriate style and represent different Independence citizens from days gone by. Grave sites on the tour differ each year, too.
This year the E.C. Little post of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) will be visited and those attending will receive an actual civil war bullet as a souvenir.
Hour-long tours begin at 30-minute intervals (12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m.) at the southwest corner of the cemetery. Please park on the side street and look for the ticket booth tent. Tickets are $5 each. Wear your walking shoes, as the historical tour winds its way through the entire cemetery. You will learn “dowsing,” also known as “witching,” and have an opportunity for rubbings of an early era stone.
The tour is an excellent way to learn more about Independence’s early history as well as about the people who made Independence what it is today.
Oakwood is located on Highway 150 South (or 3rd Avenue SE), a block north of the Independence Dairy Queen.
To find out more about the history of Oakwood Cemetery and the Lee Mansion, visit the historical society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com online.
The next historical society fundraiser, “Underground Independence,” will be held just once this year – on Saturday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mill that day only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.