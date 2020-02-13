Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

TAMA — The Independence Mustang girls basketball team pulled out a strong second quarter against the South Tama, but the Trojans lassoed the Mustangs in the fourth, adding 16 more points than Indee, which lost 27-36 on Tuesday in non-conference play.

Indee falls to 3-18 overall and remains 2-17 in WaMac conference play.

Individual stats were unavailable.

UP NEXT

On Saturday, the Mustangs travel to Waterloo to take on Columbus Catholic in round one of Class 3A Region 5 tournament play, at 5 p.m.

The winner will play the victor from the co-occurring round one Dike-New Hartford and Union Community game, in round two at Dike-New Hartford at 7 p.m. Feb. 19.

SCORING BY QUARTER

IN 5 12 6 4 — 27

ST 4 4 8 20 — 36

