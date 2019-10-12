INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education held a special meeting on Monday, October 7, in regard to a student conduct issue. Present at the meeting were board members Eric Smith (chair), Kim Hansen, Brian Eddy, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Laura Morine, board secretary; Drew Bracken, legal counsel; and involved parties.
After unanimous approval of the agenda, the board went into closed session – as provided in Section 21.5(1)(e) of the Iowa Code – to discuss whether to conduct a hearing or to conduct hearings to suspend or expel a student, unless an open session is requested by the student or a parent or guardian of the student if the student is a minor. On a roll call vote (5-0), the board moved into a closed session that lasted for one hour and 10 minutes. No official action was taken during the closed session.
In an open session, the board voted on a motion to expel the student from all Independence Community School District programs, activities and premises until July 1, 2020, but shall be allowed online options for education through the school while the expulsion is in force. Board member Brian Eddy said that the school district didn’t have to provide the online education option, but felt it was important for the student. The motion carried 5-0.