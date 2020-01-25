INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Municipal Airport (KIIB) was the scene of a helicopter accident Tuesday afternoon.
“We can confirm that one of our helicopters and a student pilot were involved in an incident on Tuesday, January 21, in Independence, Iowa,” said a spokesperson from the University of Dubuque (UofD). “The student received non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated for those injuries. Our thoughts are with the student and the student’s family. A counselor will be at the Ed Babka Aviation Learning Center to assist our students, flight instructors, and staff.
The safety of our students and flight instructors is at the forefront of our aviation program. We are cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board as they review the incident.”
According to Aviation Safety Network (aviation-safety.net), the student was flying a Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter on a solo training flight. At about 4:15 p.m., it “clipped an airport structure and impacted the terrain….The helicopter came to rest on its side, sustaining substantial damage.”
The structure in question is part of James H. Connell Field.
“The City property sustained minimal damage, minor building damage to the terminal hangar and snow removal equipment building,” said Independence City Manager Al Roder. “The City is not actively participating in the investigation. We did provide all relevant information we had available to the FAA and NTSB who are conducting the investigation.”
Among the information provided by the City were photos taken by the Independence Police Department and airport security videos.
“Thank you to the Independence Fire, Police, P&N Flight Services, and Area Ambulance for their quick response to the incident,” said Roder. “Their combined cooperation and assistance was admirable and appreciated.”
The helicopter, owned by H&H Helicopter of Sauget, Illinois, and leased by the University of Dubuque aviation department, was manufactured in 2019 and had a value of approximately $475,000.
“This is the first such incident with a helicopter since we began to offer helicopter flight training three years ago,” said the UofD spokesperson. “The University has over 300 students in the flight operations program with 59 of those being helicopter students.”
For more information about the University of Dubuque aviation program, visit www.dbq.edu/. P&N Flight Services, a fixed-based operator at the airport, also offers pilot training and local services. Visit www.fly-iowa.com for more information.