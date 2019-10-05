INDEPENDENCE – As part of the Iowa DNR’s State Park Volunteer Day, visitors to Cedar Rock State Park north of Quasqueton were invited to make pollinator-friendly seed balls.
Volunteer Day was observed Saturday, September 28 ,at more than 40 state parks across Iowa. Volunteer activities included litter pickup, painting picnic tables, clearing trails, planting trees, and other projects in anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020.
Cedar Rock State Park has continued its pollinator project. Previously, they made and distributed biodegradable seed balls containing milkweed seeds. This year, they added a special nursery where monarch butterflies could lay eggs and go through the life cycle of larva (caterpillar), pupa, and adult butterfly. Those butterflies born in the late summer/early fall will hopefully be tagged before they migrate south to Mexico.
The Friends of Cedar Rock will hold two more events before closing the home for the season. Both occur Saturday, October 12.
A lecture event, “An Afternoon with Frank Lloyd Wright,” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Quasqueton American Legion Hall. The two topics this year will be on the “Wilson House” and on Wright’s Wisconsin studio, Taliesin. Tickets ($10 each) may be purchased online or at the door.
In the evening, the Rosewood Novelty Trio will perform a concert at the Walter home at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25 each) for this event are limited. Information is available online at friendsofcedarrock.org.
The public is invited to attend one or both events.
Tours
The Walter residence and the visitor center are open to the public Wednesday through Sunday until October 13. Guided tours of the house depart the visitor center on the hour from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. Please reserve your party’s tour. All tour requests need size of party, with desired
date and time. Include a contact name and telephone number so that
the park staff may confirm your selection or possibly reschedule.
The park telephone number is 319-934-3572; the email is cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov.
Walk-ins are accepted only as space permits. School and group tours are available; please contact the park for further information.