MISSOURI VALLEY – Calling all student artists in kindergarten through 12th grade! The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) is accepting entries for the 2020 Iowa Federal Junior Duck Stamp (JDS) art contest. This contest provides students the opportunity to learn about waterfowl and their habitat and then to create an image of an eligible North American waterfowl species.
School and informal groups may enter the contest, or students may enter individually.
Iowa entries for the 2020 contest must be postmarked by March 15 and mailed to:
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge
ATTN: Junior Duck Stamp
1434 316th Lane
Missouri Valley, IA 51555
All information needed to participate may be found at www.fws.gov/juniorduck.
The 2019 Iowa Junior Duck Stamp winner was Olivia Payne, a 14-year-old from Knoxville. Her entry was a ruddy duck done in colored pencils. Olivia’s entry is now traveling around the U.S. with all of the state Best of Show winners.
Iowa entries are judged by a panel of five judges with 100 students receiving awards. The Best of Show from Iowa is submitted to the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest in Washington, D.C. All state Best of Show winners are judged at the national contest with the overall winner being chosen from those entries. The national winner becomes the 2020-21 Junior Duck Stamp. There are cash prizes for the national first-, second-, and third-place winners.
Junior Duck Stamps are sold for $5 with the proceeds from the sale of the stamp returned to the program for environmental and conservation education. Graduating seniors may inquire about scholarship opportunities.
If you have questions about the Junior Duck Stamp, please contact Alyssa Lu, Iowa coordinator, at 402-676-3652 or alyssa_lu@fws.gov.
Flyers, curriculum and educational opportunities are also available.