INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal is looking for story ideas for our annual progress section that comes out on September 25. We’re looking for stories from around the county featuring progress in a variety of sectors – business, industry, agriculture, technology, education, civic groups, faith, city and county governments, and more.
If a local company has expanded its business, the county has installed a new recreation area, or the school has made capital improvements on campus, these are just a few examples that are suitable for the special progress section.
Submit your ideas today by emailing John Klotzbach at editor@bulletinjournal.com or Traci Kullmer at news@bulletinjournal.com. You may also call our office at 319-334-2557. If you prefer, stop by with suggestions or mail them to 900 5th Avenue, Independence, IA 50644.