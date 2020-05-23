Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that summer athletic seasons may be conducted for high school baseball and softball following a two-month activities suspension due to COVID-19.
The announcement approved the reopening of school facilities and the start of practices for Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association sanctioned summer sports starting on Monday, June 1. Per the Iowa Department of Education, first contests may occur as early as Monday, June 15 and fans will be permitted at games.
The IGHSAU Board of Directors and IHSAA Board of Control met after the announcement and both groups voted to approve resuming the 2020 summer seasons under Iowa Department of Education guidelines.
Member schools are to follow reopening guidance entitled “Summer Sports” and “Use of School Facilities” as supplied by the Iowa Department of Education, with recommendations based on conversations with the IGHSAU, IHSAA, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the governor’s office. Dr. Ann Lebo, executive director of the Iowa Department of Education and member of the IHSAA Board of Control, is expected to join Gov. Reynolds at the daily briefing on Thursday.
“The IHSAA thanks Dr. Lebo, Governor Reynolds, Dr. Pedati, the IDPH and all who have worked diligently to develop these guidelines to help us conduct a baseball season for the young people in Iowa,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
“We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”
Spring sports seasons never began and were ultimately canceled on April 17 following the cancellation of in-person K-12 schooling for Iowa’s 2019-20 academic year.
The original first practice date was May 4 for baseball and softball. .
“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. “We are grateful for their leadership and support.
“We know the games will have different circumstances and that we will all have to work together to keep everyone safe, but we are confident that we are up to this challenge.”
The IGHSAU and IHSAA plan to issue further sport-specific guidance and FAQ lists early next week.
Both organizations currently plan to conduct their state tournaments at their previously announced venues, with IGHSAU softball at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge and IHSAA baseball at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Per guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, coach-athlete contact for all in-person, out-of-season sports is suspended until July 1.
COVID-19 Reopening Guidance: Summer Sports Purpose
This guidance was created in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) as a resource for administrators to determine when and how districts and nonpublic schools may begin to engage in school sports seasons while keeping participants and spectators safe. It must be used in conjunction with all proclamations issued by the governor and guidance provided by the IDPH. Additional guidance will be provided by IHSAA and IGHSAU.
June 1 — Team organized practices for baseball and softball may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date. The following mitigation efforts are required to help ensure player, coach, and spectator safety:
· Post signage prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
· No dugouts may be used. Players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.
· Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.
· Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
· Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out, and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.
· Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations, or coolers may be used.
· Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.
· Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices.
· Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to practice.
· Coaches should be knowledgeable of their students with pre-existing health conditions and work with school nurses or other health officials to take additional precautions as needed.
· Players should be encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer.
· Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seed shells.
· Coaches are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases.
· Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported.
June 15 — Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date. Baseball and softball practices must continue to follow the guidelines provided in the previous section. The following mitigation efforts are required to help ensure player, coach, and spectator safety during games:
· Post signage prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in games if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
· Use of dugouts is permitted during games only.
· Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.
· Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after games. No shared drinking fountains, water stations, or coolers may be used.
· Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each game.
· Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices or games.
· Anyone with symptoms of illness is not allowed to participate.
· Schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
· Schools must also implement any other reasonable measures under the circumstances of each school to ensure social distancing of staff, students, and community members, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the IDPH.
· Fans must not attend if they have symptoms of illness.
· No concessions stands are permitted.
· Contact public health if a positive case of COVID-19 is reported. In-person team organized activities for other sports remain suspended until July 1. For profit businesses that provide sports training and that sell memberships are allowed to offer sports training as long as they follow the same guidelines as fitness centers/clubs, gymnasiums, health clubs, and health spas and can continue to operate for all sports.
Questions and Additional Guidance — If you have questions, please contact your school improvement consultant. If they are unable to assist you, they will connect you with the appropriate person. For additional COVID-19 guidance and information, please visit the Department’s COVID-19 webpage.
Iowa Department of Education guidance should be viewed as advisory unless it’s specifically authorized by state statute, according to Iowa Code section 256.9A. This does not apply to administrative rules, declaratory orders, or materials required by federal law or courts.