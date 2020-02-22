BUCHANAN COUNTY – Controversy showed up in county votes over the last few months on zoning decisions that will lead to a Dollar General outside the Fairbank city limits.
The Buchanan County Zoning Commission heard comments on December 3 as to whether to rezone just over two acres from agricultural and industrial to commercial in Section 4 of Fairbank Township. According to meeting minutes, the request was made by James L. Kaufman Sr. for a Dollar General retail store on a parcel located east of Fairbank on Iowa 281, kitty corner from the Flint Hills Resources ethanol plant.
Zoning Administrator Matt Even presented information and a technical review he prepared assessing whether the site complies with the objectives and policies of the comprehensive plan. Ultimately, Even recommended denying the proposal on the last page of his 20-page report.
Items the commission addressed included traffic patterns and safety and corn suitability rating. The site receives annual average daily traffic of 40 vehicles on the county gravel Central Avenue, and 1,610 vehicles on Iowa Highway 281 (102nd Street). The average corn suitability rating for the three-tenths-acre ag portion of the site is 81, and since that falls within parameters of “55 CSR or above,” it is considered “prime ag land.”
The remaining 1.8-acre industrial part was zoned that way in 1989 for a proposed auto body shop that never materialized, and the land remained in agricultural production, according to A.J. “Lans” Flickinger representing, Kaufman Sr.
Even’s report looked at whether the site supported comp plan policies with those on ag land uses being paramount.
Any land rezoned from ag is supposed to provide for rural or ag area services — such as a farm store or other ag service — according to the comp plan, Even said.
The site received two marks supporting ag use for minimizing family farm impact and environmental impact, and five marks against based generally on prime CSR needing to be preserved, interference with ag due to proximity to ag land, and lack of overriding public need “and evidence that development areas cannot accommodate such use.”
Commissioner Bronson Wierck, who moved to deny the request, said there was no overriding public need as stated in the comprehensive plan, according to minutes.
The commission voted 5-0 to recommend denying the request when it went to the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors’ Meeting
On January 13, the county supervisors approved the preliminary plat of the Schares Addition as the zoning commission had, and held a 20-minute hearing on whether to rezone the 2.1 acres from ag and industrial to commercial at Kaufman Sr.’s request.
The supervisors heard from Even that the zoning commission had voted 5-0 to deny the request. No other comments were reflected in minutes.
However, the supervisors voted 2-1 to approve Kaufman Sr.’s request. Don Shonka and Chair Gary Gissel voted in favor with Clayton Ohrt opposed.
“My reasoning,” Gissel said, “was that they did everything they were supposed to do, jumped through all the hoops, and did all the permits they were supposed to do. I could not see any reason to deny it when they had met all the requirements, permits, and legwork.”
“I voted yes on it,” Don Shonka said. “The plot of land was industrial – all but three-tenths-acre. So for such a little piece of ground, what’s the reasoning for voting no? It wasn’t like they were rezoning the whole two acres.”
December 3 Minutes
Zoning commission hearing discussion from the December 3 minutes follows.
According to A.J. “Lans” Flickinger, representing the person requesting the change, James Kaufman, Sr., if passed, three-tenths acre would move from agricultural zoning to commercial. It is next to the ethanol plant, which is an industrial use. The rest was zoned industrial in 1989 for a proposed auto body shop that never materialized, and the land remained in agricultural production.
Erika Kaufman said there were no immediate neighbors, that the remaining land will stay in agricultural use, and the use is great for communities, minutes state.
Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter said the retail store is not needed, would add a lot of traffic on this road, and the road is already dangerous due to a high volume of truck traffic [Iowa 281].
The previous owner of the Fairbank Food Center, Dolan Burreson, said Dollar General stores are detrimental to communities running local stores and voiced safety concerns for likely increased bicycle and buggy traffic on a road with narrow shoulders and steep ditches.
Harter echoed safety concerns and said the store would have a large impact on the economy of Fairbank and the Amish community.
Kaufman said Fairbank was very opposed to Flint Hills coming in, but now they are very pleased with it, and that the Fairbank Food Center and its owners have been great for the community, but she would hate to see fear of change affect this opportunity.
Replying to Kaufman, Burreson agreed DG is not a grocery store, but said it probably contains 50 percent of the same items as the Fairbank Food Center.
Commissioner Bronson Wierck moved to recommend denying the request; fellow commissioner Jan Short seconded.
Wierck said during the hearing that this property has a high corn suitability rating, they have an opportunity to build in the industrial park which has all the services, and that there is no overriding public need as stated in the comprehensive plan — in apparent contrast to Even’s comments. Wierck also echoed the safety concern that this property would have only had five or six cars coming a day how it is currently zoned as an auto body shop, but a retail store would have much more traffic.
Short stated that this request is not in compliance with the comprehensive land [use plan], there are many safety risks, and it would have a negative economic impact on the surrounding area.