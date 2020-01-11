INDEPENDENCE – Gary Gissel was named the 2020 chairman of the board for the Buchanan County Supervisors at their annual reorganization meeting on Thursday, January 2. Gissel was first elected as supervisor in 2010 and has served as chair before. Supervisor Clayton Ohrt was named chairman pro-tem for 2020.
Supervisor committee assignments for 2020 were also approved:
Gary Gissel
Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Trails Association; Courthouse Security; Disaster Recovery Coalition; 1st Judicial District Department of Corrections; Habitat for Humanity; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and Regional Transit; Local Emergency Planning Committee; MHI Advisory Board; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region; Operation Threshold; Transportation Policy Board; Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority Alternate; Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority; and Regional Economic Development.
Clayton Ohrt
Buchanan County Economic Development Commission; Buchanan County Homeless Council; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Buchanan County Tourism; Buchanan County Child Abuse Prevention Council; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; E911 Board Alternate; First Judicial District Department of Corrections Alternate; Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Solid Waste Advisory Committee; Iowa Workforce Development; Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority Alternate; North Iowa Juvenile Detention Alternate; Pathways; and Resource Enhancement and Protection.
Don Shonka
Buchanan County Empowerment Board; Buchanan County Economic Development Commission Alternate; Buchanan County Council on Aging; Buchanan County Greater Foundation; Buchanan County Sanitary Landfill Commission; Central Iowa Juvenile Detention; E911 Service Board; Heartland Acres Agribition Center; Independence Area Food Pantry; Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region Alternate; Middle Cedar River Watershed Authority; North Iowa Juvenile Detention; Operation Threshold Alternate; Resource Conservation & Development; and Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Authority.
Appointment Approvals
The supervisors approved the following county board and commission appointments:
Dan Sperfslage, Airport Board of Adjustment for four-year term; Marlene Brown, Airport Zoning Commission for four-year term; Alan Wulfekuhle, Board of Adjustment, five-year term; Rick Wendling, Fair Board, one-year term; Dr. Rick McCormick and Rhonda M. Jasper, Board of Health for three-year terms; Leanne Harrison and Mike Cook, Historical Preservation Commission for three-year term; Robert Shield, Nyle McMartin, and Tony Bengston, Pioneer Cemetery Commission for three-year terms; Tracy Franck, James R. Frye and Marlene Brown, Zoning Commission for five-year terms; all current members of the Compensation Commission.
The supervisors also approved the Construction Evaluation Resolution (CER) to use the Master Matrix. According to the Iowa DNR, the Master Matrix is a scoring system used to evaluate the siting of permitted confinement feeding operations (aka CAFOs). Counties that have adopted a CER can use the Master Matrix.
Agricultural producers in counties that have adopted the matrix must meet higher standards than other permitted facilities. Before they can be approved for construction, they must earn points on the Master Matrix for choosing sites and using practices that reduce adverse impacts on the environment and the community. Producers must have 50 percent (440 points minimum) of the total score and at least 25 percent of the available points in each of the three subcategories (i.e. air, water, and community impacts) to pass the master matrix.
Mileage Rate
County Auditor, Cindy Gosse reported the IRS mileage rate decreased from $.58 to $.575 effective January 1, 2020. The board has a standing resolution stating the county will use the IRS rate for service charges and reimbursement.
January 6 Meeting
At their January 6 meeting, the supervisors approve a 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Proclamation. The proclamation came from the Iowa State Association of Counties. The proclamation not only commemorates the women and men who campaigned more than 100 years ago for women to have the right to vote, it “honors the role of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in further promoting the core values of our democracy as promised by the Constitution of the United States; reaffirms the opportunity for people in the United States to learn about and commemorate the efforts of the women’s suffrage movement and the role of women in our democracy; and reaffirms the desire of Buchanan County citizens to continue strengthening democratic participation and to inspire future generations to cherish and preserve the historic precedent established under the 19th Amendment.”
Other Business
- The supervisors heard a report from Paul Berland from Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (NEIRCD) about the variety of projects (e.g., Independence Farmers Market vendor marketing, a wetland in Quasqueton, and the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Management Authority) impacting Buchanan County that NEIRCD worked on in 2019. He also discussed funding from partners. Last year, the supervisors allocated $8,000. No decision was made for this coming budget cycle.
- The supervisors met with Bob Lindsay, area senior vice president at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Davenport, to discuss health insurance renewal. Lindsay is a consultant who looks for the best options for Buchanan County in the health care market.
- County Engineer Brian Keierleber covered several topics, including road rock bid letting (wet for January 27), railcar usage for bridge projects, the Otterville Boulevard overlay project, Highway C57 in Hazleton, and meeting with area utility company representatives regarding the placement of utilities. Joining the discussion were Buchanan County Secondary Roads staff Rick Wendling, maintenance superintendent, and Alex Davis, assistant engineer.
The supervisors will meet next on Monday, January 13. Their agenda includes quarterly department reports from:
- Roadside Management
- Public Health
- Environmental Health/Zoning
- EMA
- E911
- GIS
- Community Services
- Conservation
They will hold a public hearing for the preliminary plat of Schares Estates Addition in Section 33, Perry Township, at 10:15 a.m., followed by a public hearing for the James L. Kaufman Sr. rezoning request to rezone 2.1 acres from “A-1” agricultural and “I” industrial to “C” commercial in Section 4, Fairbank Township.
The supervisors will speak with Jeff Heil, financial advisor from Northland Securities, to discuss refinancing bonds. In the afternoon, they will hold budget work sessions from 1 to 3 p.m.