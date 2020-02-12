BUCHANAN COUNTY – This year’s Buchanan County Pheasants Forever sponsor banquet will be held Saturday, February 15, at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse with a choice of prime rib or smothered chicken. There still is time to become a sponsor and attend the banquet. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with supper at 6:30 p.m.
The Buchanan County Chapter of Pheasants Forever (PF) has proven to be an important nonprofit group when it comes to local habitat restoration efforts and partnerships on local public land acquisitions. All profit raised through the chapter’s fundraisers is spent by a local Buchanan County chapter board. Much of the investment is in the form of cost-share to willing private landowners who want to plant tree and grassland habitats on their property.
The chapter also has been an important contributor to the conservation board’s efforts to provide parks and natural areas for public enjoyment. PF funding promotes outdoor youth pursuits, such as archery, shooting sports, Fontana Park education programs, wilderness trips, and more.
Sponsors who donate a minimum of $200 are among the PF chapter’s most important donors. Individuals and businesses who become sponsors receive some great benefits and recognition, including: a PF membership and subscription to the Pheasants Forever Journal of Upland Conservation; a recognition plaque and medallion; recognition in PF banquet programs and PowerPoints, complimentary tickets to the April 4 membership banquet; the ability to enter a sponsors-only raffle drawing; and an invitation to the popular sponsor banquet.
For more information, or to make a reservation, contact Dan Cohen at dwcohen81@gmail.com or call 319-238-1638.