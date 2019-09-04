BRYANTSBURG PRAIRIE – The Buchanan County Conservation Board sponsored a monarch butterfly tagging event on Saturday, August 31, at Bryantsburg Prairie south of Fontana Park. About a dozen people ranging in age from 5 to 90 braved the tall grass and a few sprinkles to help with ongoing research on monarch butterfly migration and population statistics.
Another tagging event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. The location will be determined by nectaring flowers. Cost is $4/person or $10/family. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com. Most ages and abilities can participate.