Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BRYANTSBURG PRAIRIE – The Buchanan County Conservation Board sponsored a monarch butterfly tagging event on Saturday, August 31, at Bryantsburg Prairie south of Fontana Park. About a dozen people ranging in age from 5 to 90 braved the tall grass and a few sprinkles to help with ongoing research on monarch butterfly migration and population statistics.

Another tagging event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. The location will be determined by nectaring flowers. Cost is $4/person or $10/family. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com. Most ages and abilities can participate.

Tags