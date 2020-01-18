DYERSVILLE – Are you looking for a chance to help empower older individuals to be more active? Do you enjoy being active and participating in exercise classes? Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering an instructor training workshop about tai chi for arthritis and fall prevention on Wednesday and Thursday, April 15 and 16, in Dyersville, Iowa.
Tai chi for arthritis and fall prevention is a low-impact, relaxing form of exercise that is ideal for older individuals. Tai chi focuses on the mental and spiritual aspects of Chinese martial arts integrated into movement.
During this workshop, participants will learn to:
- Demonstrate the tai chi set and its warmup and cool-down set
- Describe practical ways to integrate the tai chi principles into existing interventions, exercises, and activities
- Summarize the characteristics of arthritis and research validating tai chi’s benefits
- Differentiate ways to safely modify tai chi movements for an individual’s capabilities and limitations
- Demonstrate how to teach tai chi or any therapeutic movements using the Stepwise progressive teaching method
- Describe ways to use sequenced tai chi movements to help improve physical and psychological functional performance (ADLs)
The workshop will be held at the Dyersville Social Center, 625 3rd Avenue SE in Dyersville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 15 and 16. Master Trainer Jim Starshak will conduct the training. First-time training and recertification is being offered at this workshop. Cost is $275 for the initial training, and $150 for recertification.
Register by Saturday, February 1, and save $25 with an early-bird special! To register, call 319-231-1551.