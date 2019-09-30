An idiosyncrasy, according to the dictionary, is “a characteristic or mannerism that is particular or unique to an individual.” I mentioned this to Deb, musing I certainly had no particular or weird mannerisms, but as she coughed uncontrollably, I thought possibly I may be wrong. I will get to mine later, but here are a few others I came across.
Athletes have all kinds of idiosyncrasies (superstitions would be a better word). Wade Boggs, a former major league baseball player, one day ate some chicken before a game and got four hits that game. So, for the rest of his playing career, his wife always had to make some kind of meal that had chicken in it. Boggs had a ton of other habits which are even odder than the chicken thing.
Remember Pete Maravich, one of the highest-scoring basketball players in college history? He apparently wore the same socks throughout his three-year collegiate career. They had to be sewn and re-sewn many times to keep them intact.
President Ronald Reagan, as many of you know, was quite fond of jellybeans and, during his tenure as president, he always had a large bowl of them on his desk. In fact, he specifically had the company he got them from start making blueberry jellybeans so he could have the jar sometimes filled with only red, white and blue ones.
And how about his for a visual aid? President John Quincy Adams skinny-dipped in the Potomac River every day at 5 a.m. In fact, a female reporter found out about this and sat on his clothes until he would grant her an interview. With that being said, she became the very first female to interview a president. I’m assuming he was dressed!
And did you know that in NASCAR racing, green cars are considered bad luck. Oh, and they always are supposed to turn left, too!
A friend of mine eats her M&Ms in a specific color routine. Now that’s odd. Another person always unplugs their appliances when they leave the house for any long period of time. Do you do that?
Another friend of mine pours a little water in his salad dressing when it is almost empty in order to get every single drop out of it. Yeah, I do that now! His wife also washes and re-uses their zip-lock bags. Too much work for me on that one. My mom used to re-use aluminum foil.
But here are a few of my idiosyncrasies:
When driving, I am a huge “lane-changer.” Actually, at Wal-Mart, or anywhere else, too. Deb gets in her lane miles ahead of her destination and never deviates from that lane.
Hate to admit this one, but I’ve been caught sometimes having a conversation with myself. Yeah, I actually talk back and forth...with myself. I even laugh at my jokes over and over!
This one scares me. I absolutely hate sleeping or being alone at night. I gotta go first, ’cuz I’ll never sleep if Deb goes first! I hear all kinds of noises and just when I think that it can’t be anything, I think of Charles Manson. I know...I’m a “scaredy cat.”
I very, very seldom will watch a movie twice. Unless it’s “A Few Good Men.” Or “Twelve Angry Men,” or just about any John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart movie. Ok, guess I’m wrong about not watching a movie twice!
I picked this one up from my brother...when I sneeze without having a handkerchief or Kleenex, I lift out the top of my shirt and sneeze inside on my chest! Gross, I know but it’s better that sneezing on you. I have a huge and loud and moist sneeze. Just bein’ honest! Deb is not too fond of this idiosyncrasy.
So, what are a few of your weird habits? Did you notice that I did not include any of Deb’s idiosyncrasies in this article? I’ve been often accused of being a little crazy but I’m not completely dumb. But she does have this one habit...NOPE, not gonna share it. But if you want to know what it is or if you wanna share a couple of yours, email me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Love to hear them. In a couple of weeks, it’s “PHOBIA” time! Until then, have a super week and be blest!