With all the street construction and detours in and around this wonderful town we call home, you probably haven’t noticed that some work is being done on the Malek Theatre. The outside decor is getting a little bit of a facelift as well as some other cosmetic improvements to the front of the theater. It’s a start. Sort of like getting ready to run a marathon. But like I said, it’s a start, and I’m happy for the present owner, Tony Fitz, for making the effort to refurbish this grand old building.
On October 29, 1946, the Malek Theatre opened its doors for the very first time. Deb and I did not make it to that premier showing, but years later we did enjoy a few shows from time to time. One time, maybe two, we were the only two people watching a movie. Yea, I probably got slapped! But enough of that...let’s go back to the early days of the Malek Theatre.
The Malek was part of the Gedney Block, which contained a theater and a grand hotel called the Gedney Hotel, which was a majestic place to stay as patrons visited and perhaps even gambled at the old horse track here in Independence. That building and track are long gone. Goodbye, history.
According to historical records, the Grand Hotel burned to the ground in 1945 and Bob Malek, its owner, decided to build a new theater, which he did, and guess what, he called it – the Malek Theatre. Good name.
When it opened way back in 1946, it was called “Iowa’s Finest Theatre” and was billed in some newspapers as the most beautiful and comfortable theatre in the state. Eight hundred fifty-two people could enjoy a movie is stylish comfort. Their hot buttered popcorn was also billed as the finest around. Rumor has it that a guy by the name of Orville somebody tried desperately to get the original recipe for their popcorn. But who knows, right?
The Malek Theatre, according to Tony, is listed in the Historical Society of Iowa and the National Register of Historical Places. Now to be honest with you, I don’t know its present owner Tony Fitz very well, but over the years our paths have crossed often since the Malek is directly across from our church. Tony stops in every once in a while, and he tells me a few things about his knowledge of the theater and I share my thoughts with him. One day, as he was sitting in my office, he looked out the window and laughed, saying he now understood what I have to look at every day. A dilapidated old building once declared the finest theater around. He also has taken me in the building a couple of times. Not good...not good at all.
But, but, but...it is THE MALEK THEATRE! And Tony has been trying to fix her up. If you’ve noticed the past several months or so, the outside has been getting quite a nice facelift. And I say “kudos” to Tony. One time that we talked, Tony said that it would probably take in the neighborhood something like $200,000 to get it “up and running.” Now here’s the deal, the way the old Shederooo sees it...this grand old building is just one-half block from the center of one of the finest cities in Iowa. Right? Of course, I’m right. We have the greatest Fourth of July celebration in Iowa and high up the list in the country. Independence is improving day by day and year by year...except for the old Malek Theatre.
“Tony, I’m not insulting you. I want to help.”
I told Tony a while back that it can probably be safely said that 100 percent of everyone in Independence would love to see something done with the theater in order to continue the improvement of our great town. But how does Tony do it? How do we do it? What can we do to help? Here’s a thought...maybe there’s 200 people out there that would be willing to invest $1,000 apiece and get the ball rolling. What? You’re telling me to put my money where my mouth is! Gulp, gulp, errrr, ahhhhh...hmmmmm. Let me ask Deb!
What do you think? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319- 327-4640. Maybe it’s time!