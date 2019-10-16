Back in mid-April, the 2019 Major League Baseball season commenced. Thirty teams total with 15 each in the National or “senior” League and, of course, 15 in the “junior” or the American League. Each team begins each year with a 162-game season, which means by the time the World Series gets here in late October, almost 5,000 ball games will have been played. Even for baseball nuts and fanatics like me, that’s a lot of baseball. But for this year, the season is about over.
In this area of the world, the Chicago Cubs are the beloved team of so many, so before we go any further, our deepest (har, har) condolences, prayers, and sympathies go out to all of you “Cubbie” fans out there. You guys won a World Series a few years back so be satisfied and begin the old “wait ’til next year” mantra again. It could be another hundred years or so before the Cubs play in October again!
Now in this area, there are a few Minnesota Twins fans and it was not easy for you to be gobbled up (notice the turkey reference) by my beloved Yankees, but “que sera, que sera.” The Twins have the unwanted distinction of losing the most playoff games in a row in any sport, not just baseball. The New York Yankees have considerably contributed to this. Maybe next year for you guys too!
Now a quick shout-out to several of my Los Angeles Dodger fans (are you reading this, Tim), who strongly expected to be in the World Series but ran into a “buzz-saw” named the Washington Nationals and now are truly blue. Maybe next year, Tim, maybe next year.
Which leads us to the “here and now.” Starting with 30 teams, we are down to four – the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals in the National League and the Houston Astros and “eventual winners,” New York Yankees, in the American League. As I’m writing this on Monday, the Astros and Yankees are tied at one game apiece and the Cardinals are behind the Nationals two to zip. It’s a best-of-seven series, and the winners will play each other in another best-of-seven games in the World Series.
So here are the official prognostications from “yours truly.” I don’t think St. Louis can overcome Washington, being behind two games already, but ya’ never know. I have many Cardinal friends (not sure why) but would like to see them come from behind and win four games from the Nationals.
Now to the real important match-up – the Astros and Yankees. Tied at this writing one game apiece, the New York Yankees will beat the Astros in six games, thus qualifying it to be an “official” World Series. The Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees in the World Series beginning Tuesday, October 22. Kevin and Mark, do you agree with me on this? I’m sure you two “die-hard” Yankee fans do.
In seven games, the Yankees will win the World Series for the 28th time. The ghosts of Ruth, DiMaggio, Berra, Gehrig, Ford, Maris, and of course Mickey Mantle will be roaming Yankee Stadium helping ensure another championship. You heard it here first.
Oh, one last thing, did you know that in any major league game, about 100 balls are used during the course of just one game?
Let me know your picks in the next few days at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. “Take me out to the ball game....”