INDEPENDENCE – It’s that time of the year again. The “geezer golf” column. A coveted piece of half-truths, big stories, and tales of a bunch of old men (thus, “geezers”), get together a couple of times a week and pretend they’re playing in some kind of “best-shot” U.S. Open or something.
On any given Monday or Thursday morning at 10 a.m., (old guys don’t get moving much earlier), the golfers of Northeast Iowa begin having visions and dreams of playing their greatest game ever. Those dreams and visions are usually squashed by 10:20 a.m., after the first hole.
Here are the rules of geezer golf:
• Depending on how many show up, it becomes a three- or four-man best-shot and various handicaps are sort of set and then names for the teams are picked. My handicap is usually Don or Dave or Mark.
• The old guys tee off from the white tees while the older guys tee off from the shorter red tees, and the real geezers (those over 80) start from the fairway. This is the only time where men look forward to their 70th and 80th birthdays – so they can be closer to the hole. And believe you me...THEY NEED ALL THE HELP THEY CAN GET.
• The group plays two nine-hole matches, and we also have long putts on two holes. And yes, the putts not only have to be the longest putts of the day but also they must be made!
That’s about all the rules one needs to know. And now the fun begins.
The group includes guys like Steve, Craig, Ron, Howard, Lawrence, Don, Bob, Rex, Justin, Richard, Mark, John, Roy, Ray, Duane, Bill, Dave, Larry, Tim, Russ, Curly, and of course Moe. They are all characters in their own right. Mark is probably the best dressed of the group with his vast array of suspenders. There’s Don Rickles from Brandon, and we all love Larry, the Cookie Monster. At least I love him. He must look so nice with his little apron on baking those cookies ‘cuz they taste soooo good.
We can’t forget our fearless leader, Lawrence, and his “ne’er-do-well” sidekick, Don. They do a errrr, ahem, fine job leading this band of “would-be golfers.” Their leadership titles are permanent. Shawn got a hole-in-one this year, and all of the rest of the guys “almost” got one. Howard said he would have gotten one if it hadn’t hooked over into the cornfield.
Here are some further thoughts on us geezers...
• No matter how bad one is playing, it can always get worse, and worse, and then worse.
• We have found out that almost birdie putts that come up short don’t usually go in. Probably true on all putts, don’t you think?
• Sand traps and water, no matter how small, seem to attract golf balls while beautiful greens actually repel those same golf balls.
• Tom told me the other day that his golf swing is so bad that if he grew tomatoes, even they’d come up sliced.
• Did you ever notice that the one least qualified to be giving advice is usually the one giving it?
• And any time you make a bad swing resulting of course in a bad shot, everyone in your group tells you, “”You looked up.”
• In geezer golf, there are basically two kinds of shots on the course – the unfair bounce and the one that turned out just the way you planned it.
• I know one of the geezers, when he misses a putt, mumbles, “Are you serious?” He’s also the one who asks for “gimmes.”
• What’s a gimme, you ask? A gimme is a putt that’s just long enough to embarrassingly miss, so you hope your opponents tell you to pick it up. Thus, a gimme!
• Here are several phrases linked to us geezers...let the big dog out; nuke it; grip and rip it; that’s a worm-burner; and, of course, those “riders.””
• Curly gets excited about riders. Last week, he had seven “riders.” A rider is a shot actually hit far enough to ride to the next shot. Many of our geezers get excited about riders, not just Curly.
Well, that’s about it. You’re welcome to join us on Monday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and/or 12 p.m. at Three Elms Golf Course. This not a “men’s only” group. We welcome geezer women, too. If you’re not afraid to be considered a GEEZER, that is.
Susan treats us very well and we appreciate her so much – as we do all the working staff there under the tutelage of Jackie, the club manager. I’m not sure why she favors me so much but, well, “it is what it is.”
If you have any golf stories – or any stories at all – get hold of me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.
But before I go, did you hear the one about the three golfers?