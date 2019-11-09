Monday, November 11, is Veterans Day, a time to honor our military veterans for their service to our country. It is a day to salute our heroes for the sacrifices each and every one made for our nation.
The origin of Veterans Day can be traced back to World War I. The Armistice with Germany, which formally ended the war, went into effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 and should not to be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service. Veterans Day honors all American veterans, living and dead. It takes tremendous courage for a soldier to risk it all to protect our country. The least we civilians can do is to offer thanks to these extraordinary men and women.
In that respect, here are some inspirational and patriotic Veterans Day quotes to help us honor them:
“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy
“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” – General Douglas MacArthur
“Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.” – Abraham Lincoln.
“The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.” – Patrick Henry
“It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle.” – General H. Norman Schwarzkopf
“Duty, honor, country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.” – General Douglas MacArthur
“Bravery is the capacity to perform properly even when scared to death.” – General Omar Bradley
“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” – Christopher Reeve
“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” – Nelson Mandela
Every day of the year, we Americans should be thankful that we have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and that our deepest appreciation for these rights and ideals is to the veteran of the United States. And on Monday, November 11, we take this one day to “officially say THANK YOU.”
God bless the USA ,and God bless the veteran.
Thank you from the Shedas (jsheda@indytel.com or call at 319-327-4640).