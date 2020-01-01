Every year has its ups and downs, and 2019 was no different. Probably for each one of you, there were times of celebration and times of sadness and disappointment. Life is life and, whatever happens, we have to decide how we’re going to react to it.
And when one year ends and another begins, the dreaded phrase, “New Year’s resolutions” pops up in conversations. This phrase becomes almost as commonplace as, “How’s the weather?” or “How ya’ doin’?” And often we see those typical answers – losing some weight, exercising more, getting organized, eating healthier, etc.
However, this column will not stoop so low as to talk about New Year’s resolutions. Goals perhaps, but never resolutions! Here are a few 2020 thoughts just for you!
- May you get a clean bill of health from your dentist, cardiologist, gastroenterologist, urologist, proctologist, podiatrist, psychiatrist, plumber, and the IRS.
- May your hair, teeth, facelift, abs, and stocks and bonds not fall, and may your blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, white blood count, and mortgage not rise.
- May you find yourself seated around the table with family and friends often and find the food better, the environment quieter, the cost cheaper, and the fun merrier.
- May what you see in the mirror not scare you and what others see in you make them smile.
- May you love someone enough to forgive their faults and be blind to their blemishes and have the same back to you.
- May the telemarketers wait to call you until after dinner’s over or, better yet ,not call you at all.
- May all the commercials on TV not be louder than the show you’re watching.
- May both your checkbook and your budget balance and have some left over for acts of charity.
- May you remember to say “I love you” at least once a day to your spouse, your children, your parents, and your siblings, but not to your secretary, masseuse, hairdresser, or tennis instructor.
- May you live in a world at peace in 2020. Pray for peace. Let’s get our troops home!
- May you spend each evening before retiring to thank God for your many blessings. You do have many, right?
- May you be the friend that someone else so badly needs. May you send one card per month to someone who does not expect it. May you write something nice in that card.
- May you be aware of God’s magnificent beauty in every sunrise, sunset, flower budding its petals, baby’s smile, simple kiss and hug, and wonderful, astonishing, miraculous beat of your heart.
- May you in 2020 make your corner of the world a better place to live.
- May you make the rest of your life the best of your life. Laugh more and whine less.
- May you smile more...while you still have your teeth.
And may you continue to read Take A Mulligan with anticipation and awe.
Happy New Year! Remember in life, you always have three choices – giving up, giving in, or giving it all you got. Go with the third one. And when no one’s looking, Take A Mulligan!
