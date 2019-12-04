Christmas time brings up many quick thoughts – Christmas candy, snow (obviously), red and green colors, homes brightly decorated, the annual fruitcake and, of course, the sound of ringing bells, bells, and more bells.
And speaking of ringing bells, have you noticed any ringing in your ears as you’re shopping around town? Maybe it’s all in your head, and maybe it’s not. There is a bit more ringing of bells this time of the year, and the culprits are dozens and dozens of amazing volunteers ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
See? It’s not just in your head, but of course other noises and sounds could just be in there. No comment on that.
There are so many great things going on throughout the year here in Independence and Buchanan County. We all should be very proud of who we are, what we do, and the great progressive flow of our community. Besides that, we now can drive from one end of town to the other end without detours everywhere. YEAAAAAA!! And without too much grumbling and complaining. I did hear Deb mumble a few times, but me? Nah! And you didn’t either, did you?
Ok, back to the ringing of the bell. Independence and Buchanan County take great pride in being the No. 1 community of our size in raising money during the Christmas season for about nine or 10 years in a row. This article is completely “off the cuff” so to speak, which means the writer really has no idea what he’s talking about in specific terms. However, with that disclaimer accounted for, the “bell ringers” during the Christmas season last year raised somewhere above the $40,000 mark. Well above it, I think. Independence is a very generous community!
Now with that being said, the challenge is now set for every hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at both Fareway and Walmart to be filled with bell ringers. But we need YOU! We need people like you that want to not only contribute to the red kettle over and over again, but also for you to volunteer an hour of your time to ring the bell. At Fareway, you can be inside ringing the bell. For those “tough individuals,” you can ring outside in the winter elements at Walmart. Easy-peasy or Roughrider? Your choice!
There are so many of you already volunteering, but there are also a lot of you just wondering, “How the heck do I get on board?” Here are a couple of ways you can get in the bell-ringing ball game:
Check the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page, or
Give Julie a call at 319-327-2072
You can do it! And you’ll feel better too. Get your spouse to come with you, make it a family time with all the kids involved, challenge the group you belong to ring with you, call a couple of friends to join you, or just ring solo! Whatever the way, let’s get every hour filled! It’s kinda fun, and the hour goes by fairly quickly. The best part is that you get to see many familiar faces you don’t see too often throughout the year. Great way to re-connect and just visit for a few seconds or so.
Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. But call Julie at 319-327-2072 if you want to RING THE BELL.
It’s a great charitable cause. I’m told that your donations stay right here in Buchanan. Nothing is used for administrative overhead as all Buchanan County Salvation Army committee members are volunteers, just like the bell ringers. That’s not true everywhere. As my former boss years ago used to say, “More bang for your buck.”
Oh, and speaking of challenges…here’s a challenge to my fellow ministers from the Buchanan County Ministerial Association to ring the bell. How about if we ring as a group? How about it, my fellow ministers? What a great way to ah, well...you know...“practice what we preach!”