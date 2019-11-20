Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

John Sheda

Since my next column won’t arrive until December, today’s column is dedicated to Thanksgiving and a few of the things I am thankful for. Now of course, we’re all thankful for family, friends, freedom, our spouses, children, grandchildren, and all of that, but here are a few of my somewhat “out-of-the-way” things I’m thankful for.

Sorry, you’re just going to have to endure it, my good friends. So here are a whole bunch of things John Sheda is thankful for...

- Self-adhesive stamps

- The music from the ’60s and ’70s

- Grandkids who can help with the computer and phone

- Caller ID (for obvious reasons)

- Amazon Prime

- Chili (especially the leftover kind)

- Christmas movies – well, most of them anyway

- Pizza! What would the world be without this invention?

- Aglets – poor lil’ guys never get their due

- Gel pens – gotta have ’em

- Snow!!Sure, well kinda, when it’s falling, maybe – hmmmm...let me think this one over again

- Trash collectors – they do make our lives easier

- Deb’s spaghetti salad and her pretzel dessert and her mashed potatoes – which is why I look the way I do!

- My 50th class reunion last summer – first one I went to; had a great time, but they all sure looked old

- Phytoplankton – never forget this little rascal

- Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army – sign up today!

- Sandwiches, any kind, anywhere

- Flip flops

- The Old Geezers

- My good friends at the senior center

- Salt & vinegar chips.

- Dark chocolate candy bars

- The five-second rule

- Veterans, veterans, veterans!

Well, these are just a few of my favorite things I’m thankful for. What are some odd, cute, funny, or weird things you’re thankful for? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com. Or call me at 319-327-4640. My final thought for Thanksgiving....“Nothing in life is perfect but I am a blest and thankful guy.”

Happy Thanksgiving!

Tags