Since my next column won’t arrive until December, today’s column is dedicated to Thanksgiving and a few of the things I am thankful for. Now of course, we’re all thankful for family, friends, freedom, our spouses, children, grandchildren, and all of that, but here are a few of my somewhat “out-of-the-way” things I’m thankful for.
Sorry, you’re just going to have to endure it, my good friends. So here are a whole bunch of things John Sheda is thankful for...
- Self-adhesive stamps
- The music from the ’60s and ’70s
- Grandkids who can help with the computer and phone
- Caller ID (for obvious reasons)
- Amazon Prime
- Chili (especially the leftover kind)
- Christmas movies – well, most of them anyway
- Pizza! What would the world be without this invention?
- Aglets – poor lil’ guys never get their due
- Gel pens – gotta have ’em
- Snow!!Sure, well kinda, when it’s falling, maybe – hmmmm...let me think this one over again
- Trash collectors – they do make our lives easier
- Deb’s spaghetti salad and her pretzel dessert and her mashed potatoes – which is why I look the way I do!
- My 50th class reunion last summer – first one I went to; had a great time, but they all sure looked old
- Phytoplankton – never forget this little rascal
- Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army – sign up today!
- Sandwiches, any kind, anywhere
- Flip flops
- The Old Geezers
- My good friends at the senior center
- Salt & vinegar chips.
- Dark chocolate candy bars
- The five-second rule
- Veterans, veterans, veterans!
Well, these are just a few of my favorite things I’m thankful for. What are some odd, cute, funny, or weird things you’re thankful for? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com. Or call me at 319-327-4640. My final thought for Thanksgiving....“Nothing in life is perfect but I am a blest and thankful guy.”
Happy Thanksgiving!