Growing up in Chelsea in the ’50s and ’60s, the only thing I knew about Independence, Iowa, was that it must be a horrible place. You see, whenever I was naughty, (hard to believe?), my mom, bless her heart, would scare the “beejeebers” out of me with this remark, “Listen, mister, if you don’t shape up and shape up right now, we’re taking you to Independence!” As a kid of nine or 10, I had absolutely no idea what Independence was or where it was, but if Mom threatened me with going there, it must not be a very nice place to go to. Sue Sheda was not about to threaten her misbehaving son with a trip to Disneyland or anything like that. So, I grew up with a fear of Independence.
Now fast forward to 1979. Deb, me, and our two-year-old daughter, Sarah, are living in Iowa City. Fresh out of college and having the time of my life. Back then, I was NOT the super, wonderful, compassionate, and loving guy I am today! Nope. Back then, life was mostly just about ME!
We had a great time in Iowa City. All my friends were there, and life was good – at least for me. Deb worked second shift at a toothbrush factory and I, ah, well, I had a paper route. I played racquetball in the mornings, golf in the afternoons, and when evening came, I was on a couple of softball teams. Life was good.
One day while playing softball, a fellow teammate, Bob Brown, who used to work at the children’s unit part of the Mental Health Institute in Independence, said he had received a phone call from a Dr. Bealka, wondering if he knew of anyone getting out of school who would be interested in working at MHI. Bob said he immediately thought of me and told me to give this Dr. Bealka a call and to set up an interview. I thanked Bob, and we went on to win the ball game.
Well, two weeks later, Bob and I are once again playing catch before our ball game and Bob tells me that this Dr. Bealka called him back and said that this young man (me) never called to set up an interview. Bob was surprised and questioned me about it. I think he was a little miffed that I didn’t follow up on our conversation of a couple weeks before. Maybe more than a little miffed, in fact.
I smiled at Bob and nonchalantly replied, “Bob, I appreciate you telling me about the job and all that, but WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD I WANT TO GO TO INDEPENDENCE? Everything I have is right here – softball, golf, season tickets to Iowa football and basketball, as well as all my friends here in Iowa City.”
Bob then mentioned several other things I forgot to think about. Little things like I could probably use a better job than delivering newspapers on a part-time basis. He also reminded me that I was now a married man with a little daughter and something to the effect that maybe it was time for me to (gasp) GROW UP AND BE RESPONSIBLE.
Well, to finish the story, I found out that because of this Bob Brown, the job at MHI was already mine, as long as I didn’t do something really, really stupid. I was hired because of him. So on August 13, 1979, I started to work at the children’s unit at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. It was a great decision.
Oh, and here’s the “kicker.” When I got the job, I immediately called Mom and told her, “Mom, remember when you said that someday I would end up in Independence. Well, I am here but the really crazy thing is that they gave me the keys.”
Folks, this is my story and I’m sticking to it. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.