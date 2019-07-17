Take a Mulligan

If you haven’t figured it out, today’s column is about our great American pastime – no, not Facebook, BASEBALL. The game where you get to be a kid your entire life. How much fun is that?
The Fourth of July is over, which means the mid-point of summer is behind us, which means that Major League Baseball is half over, too. The “All-Star” game is over and the American League (ho-hum) won again. What is wrong with the National League? Oh, I know...talent! Ha ha ha ha.
The standings as of today show the Cubs, Braves, and Dodgers leading their respective divisions in the National League, and the Astros, Twins, and Yankees on top in the American League.
Big questions...
• Will the Cubs make it to another World Series?
• Is this the year for an OFFICIAL World Series?*
• Could a dynamic series between the Cubs and Yankees be a possibility?
• Wouldn’t that be something?
But since this column is dedicated to baseball, here are my picks for the top baseball records that will never, never, never be broken. Not a chance.
Here they are:
• “Hammerin” Hank Aaron’s 25 consecutive All-Star appearances. This one’s a tad tricky. Can you figure it out?
• Ever hear of Fernando Tatis? Played for the St. Louis Cardinals. In 1999, against the beloved – har har – Los Angeles Dodgers, he hit two grand slams...in one inning!
• Nolan Ryan’s seven no-hitters. This is a real tough one since very few pitchers ever go past six or seven innings anymore.
• “Joltin’” Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. Doesn’t sound that tough, but what can you do correctly 56 straight times?
• Can you imagine never missing a day of work for over 16 years? Yea, 16 years. Cal Ripken Jr. of the Orioles played in 2,632 consecutive games from May 1982 until September 1998. Wow.
• Cy Young’s 511 wins as a pitcher will never be matched.
• Ty (Mr. Nice Guy) Cobb’s .356 lifetime batting average also will never be matched again.
• And the one I love the most — Mickey (The Mick) Mantle’s 18 home runs in the World Series.
Well, there you have it. Didn’t even mention Johnny Vander Meer’s pitching a no-hitter in 1938 and then coming back in his next start four days later and pitching another no-hitter. Reminds me of me!
By the way, an OFFICIAL World Series* must include the New York Yankees in it. Tis true, tis true. So, do you agree with my assessment of records never to be broken or not? Heck, to most of my readers out there, do you even care? Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me 319-327-4640. Have a great week.