As a naturalist with Buchanan County Conservation, two of the best and major things in my job description are continuing to learn new things about the natural world and teaching others about the natural world. For me, one subject stands above others as a subject for that teaching and learning.
I think it is a perfect subject: familiar, yet engaging, intriguing, and mysterious; large enough to be easily observed yet small and sturdy enough to handle easily; not too costly to use or too time consuming to care for. This subject lends itself well to observations as it makes distinct and easily observed changes within a short span of time, it lends itself to a variety of disciplines – science, math, social studies, art, and reading. It is fairly common – something that participants can connect with again on their own. And it is teachable in all seasons. Perhaps most important, it is something I have a great interest in.
If you have not yet guessed, the subject is the monarch butterfly. These butterflies are now peaking in their summer population numbers and will soon begin their migration to warmer climates.
All summer, the monarch aquarium at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center has been a focal point of interest and education. Life cycle and habitat information for monarch gardening sit nearby and free milkweed seed has finally been exhausted (more will be harvested and available by late September). Time-lapse recordings have been created and are displayed showing a monarch caterpillar molting to make a chrysalis and the adult emerging from the chrysalis. And outside the center, in our demonstration gardens, the milkweed plants have been devoured by hungry caterpillars as well.
All indications are that the monarch butterfly population may be at one of its highest levels since 2003 – thanks in large part to ideal breeding conditions in the upper Midwest this summer and in the overwintering area of Mexico last winter. And all this comes to be after reaching a record low number of overwintering monarchs in 2013. Many Americans have contributed toward this increase with the planting of milkweed and nectar habitats, and we are excited to see the benefits of those efforts. That said, we need to understand that migratory monarch butterfly populations are still subject to sudden and drastic conditions that can quickly reverse this trend.
Research and data provided by citizen scientists like me can be key to understanding the impacts of weather, predators, parasites, diseases, and human activity on monarch populations. I have monitored monarch larval populations at three Buchanan County sites for 15 years. All the data is available online for researchers or anyone interested in comparing populations over time. If you would like to view the data graphs, my garden data is at https://app.mlmp.org/Results/SiteResults?siteId=831.
You can also be a citizen scientist to help further the study of monarch butterflies. There are two easy ways you can participate. First, if you note migrating monarchs in your yard or on your garden flowers, share that information with Journey North on their website at https://journeynorth.org/tm/monarch/FallWatch.html.
They are particularly interested in:
• Adult monarchs – you can report every day you see one as a way to tell whether monarchs are still present in a given area
• Peak migration – report on days you note numerous monarchs, especially if you note flight in a southward direction
• Roosting monarchs – at night or in cool rainy weather, large numbers of migrating monarchs can mass on single trees or clumps of trees
• Breeding monarchs – if you note a breeding pair where one monarch is carrying another or if you note eggs on milkweed in September
Perhaps an easier way to be a citizen scientist is to participate in one of our monarch tagging field days. Monarch tagging is done in collaboration with the Monarch Watch program out of the University of Kansas. Their tagging program was initiated in 1992 “to help understand the dynamics of the monarch’s spectacular fall migration through mark and recapture.” Originally begun by Dr. Fred Urquhart at the University of Toronto as a means to locate the destination of migrating monarchs, tagging has since been used to determine origin of monarchs in Mexico, timing and pace of the migratory monarch populations, mortality during migration and at overwintering sites, changes in geographic distribution, and more.
Buchanan County naturalists are looking for participants to participate in collecting wild monarch butterflies in area parks and tagging them. Tagging dates for 2019 are Saturdays, August 31 and September 21, at 1 p.m. each day. Locations will be determined by nectaring flowers on each date. Cost $4/person or $10/family. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Most ages and abilities can participate – we are often in tall prairie areas and children may not be able to see well if under three feet tall. However, they can follow adult or older youth on “paths” they create and catch. Mobility on uneven surfaces is needed to catch butterflies at our tagging locations. We will have some monarchs to share and tag at parking areas for those less mobile. Registered participants will be notified of tagging locations the week of the program.
In order to associate the “mark” location with a recaptured butterfly, each butterfly must be uniquely coded. Monarch Watch issues a new code series each year on self-adhesive, all-weather stickers the size of a paper punch. Citizen scientists catching (or raising) adult monarchs must place the tag on the butterfly’s wing in a location that does not alter their ability to fly. And, critically, they must record with the tag code the butterfly’s sex, date tagged, and geographic location before releasing the migrant to continue south. At the end of the tagging season, these data are submitted to Monarch Watch to add to their database used in research.
Sometime in late winter, researchers from the University of Kansas will travel to the overwintering sites in Mexico to “recapture” the butterflies that made their way to those locations. Residents of local communities there will collect any tags they find to be sold to researchers at that time. By late spring of each year, the previous season’s recoveries are posted on the Monarch Watch website where taggers can look to see if their butterfly’s tag was recaptured.