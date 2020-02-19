MONTI – Since 2003, the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award has been recognizing Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in doing things right, and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers. The Good Farm Neighbor Award was created by the late Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster.
On February 6, in front of a room full of family, friends, and neighbors at the Monti Community Hall, area cattlemen and farmers Joe and Randy Takes received the 150th Good Farm Neighbor Award. Adding to the specialness of the day, it was also Joe’s 61st birthday.
Recipients are nominated by the public. Nominees must meet four criteria:
1) Family operation
2) Active in their community
3) Produce livestock or poultry to the highest animal care standards
4) Dedicated to conservation and/or environmental stewardship on their land
The winners are selected by a committee comprised of people representing the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers.
The brothers were nominated for the award by their brother-in-law, Scott White of Monticello.
Under the “Environmental Stewardship” portion of the nomination form, White stated the brothers are in “constant contact with representatives concerning the appropriate application of fertilizer, herbicides, pesticides, and the correct corn and soybean variety for the new and changing environmental demands,” adding, “they are looking into building more of a windbreak on the north side of the farm.”
White said the brothers “are totally committed to the farming life,” and they are actively involved with “functions that revolve around the extended family, friends, and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
“They are always willing to help strangers with a tow from a ditch, and only ask for a polite thank you,” wrote White. “These two men are the finest people I have ever met. They are good friends, excellent stewards of the land, and the two brothers that I never had.
“They are totally committed to the farming life. They work seven days a week to better the land that they were raised on.”
The brothers took over the home farm operation about 45 years ago from their late parents, Lawrence and Gladys Takes.
At the presentation, White stated Lawrence and Gladys would have also been good candidates for the Wergin Award.
“The Takes brothers have spent many years improving their family’s farm by adding conservation practices and focusing on animal care,” said IDALS Deputy Secretary Julie Kenney.
“The family understands the importance of taking care of the land while being involved in the community, making them deserving of the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award,” she said.
In addition to the original 180 acres, the brothers co-own other ground with siblings and also manage a 10-acre timber that they rent. They raise a diversified crop of corn, beans, oats, and hay, partially in support of their Holstein operation.
Randy credits a lot of the crop success with utilizing an extensive amount of field tile and other practices, such as planting cover crops.
Both brothers stated at the presentation they were humbled by the recognition.
On hand for the presentation were Brian Waddingham (executive director, Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers), Julie Kenney (IDALS deputy secretary), Andy Petersen (WHO/The Big Show), and Alex Frazier (Frazier Nursery). Frazier also presented the brothers with a bur oak sapling.
Frazier stated that not only is the bur oak the official tree of Iowa, it represents something more.
“We think the bur oak is good symbol of the Iowa farmer,” he said. “It’s a tree that isn’t planted to be flashy or showy, not for spring flowers or fall color anyway. The bur oak tree is broad and strong, and will be around for generations. It’ll take weather adversity, like winds and harsh cold. We’re excited to give this tree as not only a trophy for past efforts, but a symbol that stands as a reminder of the importance of being a good farm neighbor.”
Frazier hopes the brothers will find a good spot on their farm for the tree.
If you know a family deserving of the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, watch for the nomination period in the fall of 2020. If you have any questions, please contact Gabby Glenister at gglenister@supportfarmers.com or 515-225-5526.