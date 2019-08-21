INDEPENDENCE – The Independence BrewBQ committee and Otter Creek Animal Shelter are selling raffle tickets to win a Mike’s Hard Lemonade Tandem Bike. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Otter Creek Animal Shelter as the official charity partner of this year’s BrewBQ event.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. You can purchase them ahead of the event by stopping by the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Circle 8 Cyclery, S&K Collectibles, or Sanity Room.
The raffle drawing will be held at Riverwalk Parks during the BrewBQ event on Saturday, August 24. You do not need to be present to win. The lucky winner will need to pick up the bike in Independence.