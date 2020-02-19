Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kay Schmalen

Kay Schmalen Central Rivers AEA

The year was 1998; Google had just become a “thing” and not a “verb.” The Internet was just beginning to impact our lives. It is 2020, and how we are using the Internet has changed. We have moved from consumers of information to creators and contributors. The world has become smaller and everyone, young and old, can influence others across the world!

What it means to be a good digital citizen has also changed. Digital citizenship goes beyond posting inappropriate pictures online and protecting yourself with strong passwords. Digital citizenship is more than just a long list of don’ts; it is a list of “dos.”

  • DO

use technology to make your community better. Students from AGWSR designed Olivia’s Hand

  • a movable hand to assist their own classmate and remove barriers.
  • DO use technology to respectfully debate.
  • DO

use technology to shape public policy. Survivors of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 organized March for Our Lives

  • , a movement to end gun violence.
  • DO

use technology to recognize the validity of online sources. “Our ability to recognize truth from fiction is essential for our survival as a society.” –

  • Richard Culatta, CEO, International Society for Technology Education.

  • DO

    • practice positive, safe, legal, and ethical interactions in online environments such as

    SnapChat

    ,

    TikTok

    ,

    YouTube

    ,

    Twitter

    , and online message boards. Check out the story of

    Kristen Layne
    • , bullied on Facebook when selling her prom dress online. The support she received was overwhelming! As a result, she raised more than enough money to purchase prom dresses for those who couldn’t afford it.
    • DO

    manage digital identities and reputations. Remember

    Carson King
    • ?
    • DO be informed about who is collecting personal data and for what purpose.

    Teachers, parents, and adults have a moral and ethical responsibility to teach these skills. These skills don’t just come naturally. Adults should be good modelers of digital citizenship and provide opportunities through real-life situations. Central Rivers Area Education Agency supports educators in meeting this goal in a variety of ways – by providing media resources, professional learning, and student events such as the Annual Assistive Technology Challenge.

    I challenge you to commit to one thing you will do this year to promote digital citizenship in your life and interactions. Share this commitment with others and, in 2021, celebrate the impact you’ve made on the important people around you.