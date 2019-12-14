DES MOINES – The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the constitutional right to vote. The passage marked the largest political mobilization of women and expansion of democracy in the history of America that drew on the time, talent, and energy of three generations of women.
Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee believes 2020 offers an unparalleled opportunity to read adult-oriented 19th Amendment-related books and learn about this historic milestone of democracy.
Four books, which focus on African American and Native American women’s fight for the right to vote, include:
· All Bound Up Together: The Women Question in African American Public Culture, by Martha S. Jones
· African American Women and the Vote, 1837-1965, edited by Cynthia Neverdon-Morton, Evelyn Brooks-Higginbotham, and Martha Prescod Norman
· African American Women in the Struggle for the Vote, 1850-1920, by Rosalyn Terborg-Penn
· Sisters in Spirit: Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Influences on Early American Feminists, by Sally Roesch Wagner
Other noteworthy books to read in 2020 include:
· The 19th Amendment: We The People-Modern America, by Michael Burgan
· Woman Suffrage and Politics, by Carrie Chapman Catt
· Founding Sisters and the Nineteenth Amendment, Eleanor Clift
· The Vote: Women’s Fierce Fight, by Penny Colman
· Votes for Women: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot, by Winifred Conkling
· Winning the Vote: The Triumph of the American Women Suffrage Movement, Robert Cooney
· Century of Struggle: The Women’s Rights Movement in the United States, by Eleanor Flexner
· The Ideas of the Woman Suffrage Movement, 1890-1920, by Aileen Kraditor
· The Suffragents: How Women Used Men to Get the Vote, by Brooke Kroeger
· The Nineteenth Amendment: Women’s Right to Vote, by Judy Monroe
· Suffragists in Washington, DC: The 1913 Parade and the Fight for the Vote, by Rebecca Boggs Roberts
· History of Woman Suffrage, Six Volumes: 1881-1922, by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Ida Husted Harper
· The Women’s Suffrage Movement, by Sally Roesch Wagner
· A Woman’s Crusade: Alice Paul and the Battle for the Ballot, by Mary Walton
· The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, by Elaine Weiss
Twenty-three children’s books for ages ranging from age four to teenager are also noted in the Resources section of the website https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org. Representatives from 28 Iowa-based not-for-profit agencies and institutions serve on Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee, which has planned nearly 30 activities to occur statewide in 2020.