INDEPENDENCE – Please join the Buchanan County Master Gardeners for their annual public gardening symposium on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The symposium will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
The annual symposium is a bright spot for garden enthusiasts and anyone who is missing the spring and warm weather! Cost to attend the event is $30 if registered by February 3, and $35 thereafter. Registration includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch provided by the Presbyterian Women.
The day consists of four main speakers, an assortment of vendor shopping with returning favorites and exciting new vendors, a variety of breakout session, door prizes, and silent auction shopping for our guests to enjoy.
The main speakers for 2020 are Keith Kovarik, K&K Gardens, Hawkeye, with “Hydrangeas and What’s New in 2020”; Dan Cohen, Buchanan County Conservation Board, Hazleton, with “Birds, Bugs & Wildlife of Costa Rica”; Joe Olsen, Independence, “Tropical State of Mind in Iowa”; and Dennis Carney, Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner, Mason City, with “Soil, Water & Cover Crops for Small Gardens.”
Breakout session speakers are Jan Taylor-Blanchart and Keith Heiar, Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, Waterloo, with “Welcoming Wildlife to Your Backyard”; Marlene Marolf, Davenport Rose Federation, with “Roses”; and Blake and Heather Gamm, Fayette County Roadside Vegetation manager, with “Pollinators & Roadside Vegetation Management.” Participants will have the opportunity to complete two of the four sessions offered.
The funds raised from this event allow the Buchanan County Master Gardeners to provide horticulture- and garden-related programs, projects, and outreach to the communities in and around Buchanan County, as well as educate attendees of pertinent horticulture and garden-related information. Each year the planning committee works hard to bring new and exciting topics for our guests to enjoy!
Registration forms can be found on our Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach website (www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan), or register by sending a check to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A, Independence, IA 50644. You may also call Ashley Sherrets, Master Gardener coordinator, at 319-334-7161. Space is limited, and registrations will be accepted until full. Be sure to register and secure your place at this year’s event! We look forward to seeing you in February.