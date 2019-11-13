INDEPENDENCE – Thank you to all who came out and supported our local Pizza Ranch fundraisers in October and November. We appreciate your support! Ten percent of the sales on those nights, plus tips during our fundraising time, go to the American Cancer Society!
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. This provides opportunities to educate consumers about lung cancer and the American Cancer Society’s work to reduce the burden of this disease. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. The 44th annual Great American Smoke Out is Thursday, November 21. It is an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, heath care providers, and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit smoking – the day for smokers to start their journey toward a smoke-free life.
For more help with living smoke-free, visit cancer.org/smokeout or call 1-800-227-2345.
For more information on how you can get involved with your local American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Buchanan County ,please visit www.relayforlife.org/buchanancountyia or call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or Cheryl Curry at 563-608-0347.