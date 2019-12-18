INDEPENDENCE – Our 22nd annual Just for Kids Holiday Store was held last Saturday at the Falcon Civic Center. Yes, I said 22nd annual – this special event was started 22 years ago by Nikki Sidles. Her family attended something similar in Minnesota and she decided to introduce the idea to Independence, and we are so happy she did! Thanks, Nikki!
For those who are not familiar, this special event is a shopping day for children of ALL AGES to come out and buy gifts for family and friends. We are able to bring in eight to 10 crafters who generously mark their prices down to between 50 cents and $5 and sell to the children. Gifts are homemade and geared toward moms, dads, grandparents, brothers, sisters, teachers, babysitters, and other special family members. All of the gifts purchased at the “store” are then gift wrapped (completely free) by generous volunteers and ready to go home with the kids and placed under their tree for Christmas.
Over the years, we have been able to invite and enjoy Santa and Mrs. Claus. We have also added a photo booth and a craft table for the kids to make and take after they are done shopping. Thanks to a four-generation family who spends an entire day baking cookies and candies to donate to this special event, we have baked Christmas goodies available for all who come to the event (at NO charge).
I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of the wonderful people who helped us this year. I am sorry if I forget anyone.
First of all, to the kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who came out to shop; the crafters; the IPRD staff who helped set up and tear down; the volunteer gift wrappers (Crystal Taylor, Grace Krueger, Tatum Stevens, Sophie Bertelli, Karl Kiler, and Chase Kiler); those who ran the kids’ craft table and donated the supplies (Mary Shannon, McKenna and Cathy Lehs); Independence High School silver cord students; and all those who donated wrapping supplies and/or baked goodies (the Gallagher family, Juliet Toulouse, Bonnie Schoenfield, Walmart, Northeast Security Bank, Kegler, Keger & Arend DDS, BankIowa, Susan Oline, Crystal Taylor, and a couple of anonymous donors); local churches who posted our event information in their bulletins; the local newspapers; all those who shared our event on social media; and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Your generosity is amazing! We hope everyone who attended as well as those who were involved in so many ways had a wonderful time! We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2020!