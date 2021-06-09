INDEPENDENCE – On June 5, at the Independence Motor Speedway, 108 cars signed in to tame the 3/8 mile race track. The final checkered flag waved at 10:17 p.m. with Brandon Tharp, Brett Vanous, Travis Smock, Chase Brunscheen, Adam Gates, Jarod Weepie, and Jerry Dedrick taking feature wins. Tharp’s win was his first in his career, Brunscheen was his first in Indee, and Weepie’s win was in the 400th IMCA Stock Car Feature win.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap feature event, and they would got three wide on the opening lap exiting turn two. Brandon Tharp took the top spot early, fending off Brady Hilmer and Tony Olson. Tharp hit his marks until a caution came out on lap seven for Carl Reninger in turn four. Tharp got a great restart and fended off challenges again from Hilmer and Tony Olson, but the caution came out again on lap 11. Tharp hung on to take his first career win, one he said was that was five years in the making. Hilmer finished second ahead of Kenny Wyman, Kyle Olson, and Tony Olson.
Brett Vanous jumped out to the early lead in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15-lap feature after getting by front-row starters Austin Mehmen and Chris Pittman on the start. Vanous never looked back and hit his marks to go on take the feature win.
In victory lane, he said he was not going to put a wrap on it until he parked in victory lane, and continued by saying, “I guess next week it is getting wrapped.”
Justin Hanson finished second. Gary Ollendieck moved up eight spots to finish third. Luke Schluetter and Tyler Ollendieck were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap feature, Ben Seemann took the early race lead, but Scott Welsh and Darren Ackerman were all over the back bumper. Ackerman finally got by Welsh and then set his sights on getting by Seemann, which he did on lap six. Ackerman began to pull away and was heading on to the win as he had a full straight away lead as he started lapping cars. On lap 18, Ackerman spun on the front stretch trying to put Don Pataska down a lap, bringing out the caution flag. Ackerman exited pit side, meaning the restart would see no leader, per track rules. The caution came out on the restart when four cars spun on the front stretch coming back to the green. Travis Smock grabbed the lead on the restart and hit his marks until the caution came out on lap 23 when Leah Wroten spun in turn two. On the restart, Seemann and Curt Martin got together going into turn one. Smock held on to take the feature win ahead of Logan Duffy, Sean Johnson, Seemann, and Welsh.
Before a single lap scored in the books for the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature event, the caution came out when Don Erger spun in turn one. Logan Takes took the top spot on lap one but had “Wildman” Chase Brunscheen on his back bumper. Takes lost his left front tire going into turn one just after being scored the leader on lap three, ending his night. Brunscheen took over the race lead, but saw the caution come out one more time on lap five when Matt Dales spun in turn four. Brunscheen held off Bryce Carey to take his first win in Independence. Carey finished second, Reggie Rema moved up 10 spots to finish third, Dave Rosburg was fourth, and Dale Schwamman was fifth.
Up next was the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12-lap feature event. Colton Stewart and Jay Crabill led the field to the green flag. Crabill grabbed the race lead but, just after one lap, the caution came out when Thomas Werning lost a tire in turn two. Crabill held off Stewart and Adam Gates on the restart; however, the caution came out on lap four when David Balik lost a left rear tire in turn four. Crabill held onto the race lead until Gates finally made the move and took over on lap 11. Gates went on to take the feature win ahead of Cristian Grady, who also got by Crabill. Crabill slipped back to third, Justin Hempstead, driving his Joseph Hempstead car, finished fourth, and Andrew Bieber was fifth.
Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars was running their 400th IMCA Stock Car Feature event in Independence on Saturday night. The first feature event was held on April 24, 1993, and Lon Gadow was the feature winner.
Kevin Rose led the first four laps of 20-lap feature event. Just after lap four was completed, the caution came out for three cars that spun in turn three. The caution came out again on the restart when an infield tire got clipped exiting turn four, forcing several cars to spin on the front stretch. Jarod Weepie grabbed the race lead on the restart and continued to hold off several shots to the back side until the caution came out on lap 12 for Wroten in turn four. Weepie held on to take the 400th IMCA Stock Car Feature event run in Independence, his 30th win in Independence, Weepie also won the 200th feature event held in Indee. Philip Holtz, Jay Schmidt, Tom Schmitt, and Scooter Dulin rounded out the top five.
Final feature of the night was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds feature event. The Modified feature paid $1,000 to win after last week’s originally scheduled fast shaft all-star qualifier got rained out. Jerry Dedrick started on the pole but fended off several challenges from Jarrett Brown the entire distance. The race had a total of six caution flags, but none of them fazed Dedrick, as he held off Brown, Mike Burbridge, and Ryan Maitland to take the feature win. Brown was second, Burbridge was third, Maitland was fourth, and Ryan Morehouse was fifth.
Next week, June 12 is Burco Farms Night at the races. Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods), and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts are racing. Pits open at 4 p.m., and grandstands at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6 p.m.
The following week, June 19, is Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night, where the 2021 class will be inducted. This year’s class includes Paul Fitzpatrick, Bob Hilmer, Karl Sanger, Bill Barthelmes, Don Bedard, Tiny Russell, and Gordon Bentley.
On Saturday, June 26, the Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models make appearance.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or Track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867
INDEPENDENCE MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Fahr Beverage Mid-Season Championships
IMCA Late Models, presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps): 1. 98 Travis Smock (Independence); 2. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 3. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 4. 60S Ben Seemann (Waterloo); 5. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 6. 12 Don Pataska (Green Island); 7. 35 Curran Beckler (Whitewater, Wis.); 8. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 9. 25 Leah Wroten (Independence); 10. 10 Jacob Waterman (Colona, Ill.); 11. 53 Darren Ackerman (Elk Run Heights); 12. 23 Austin Russell (Evansdale); 13. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah).
IMCA Modifieds, presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps): 1. 80 Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 2. 88 Jarrett Brown (Ainsworth); 3. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 4. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 5. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 6. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 7. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 8. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 9. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 10. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 11. 9 Ben Metcalf (Evansdale); 12. 339 Kevin Hurst (Janesville); 13. 3H Jason Briese (Cleghorn); 14. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 15. 43 Derrick Stewart (Ainsworth); 16. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 17. 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); 18. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 19. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 20. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 21. J49 Jake Steere (Tripoli); 22. 57H Richard Hines (Waterloo); 23. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 24. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls).
IMCA Stock Cars, presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps): 1. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 2. 7H Philip Holtz (Manchester); 3. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 4. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 5. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); 6. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 7. 89J Jerry Schipper (Dike); 8. 47 Brayton Boyer (St Lucas); 9. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 10. 20B Mike Burmeister (Denver); 11. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 12. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 13. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 14. 14 Shane Ebaugh (Evansdale); 15. 1 Austin Kaplan (Collins); 16. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 17. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); DNS 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo).
IMCA Sport Mods, presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps): 1. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 2. 22JR Brady Hilmer (Dysart); 3. 8W Kenny Wyman Jr (Marshalltown); 4. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 5. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 6. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); 7. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 8. 50H Steve Wimer (Toddville); 9. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 10. 1 Chad Dugan (Waukon); 11. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 12. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 13. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); DNS 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo).
IMCA Hobby Stocks, presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps): 1. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 2. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 3. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 4. 35 Luke Schluetter (New Hampton); 5. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 6. 5M Austin Mehmen (Cedar Falls); 7. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 8. 146 Leighton Potter (Lake Elmo, Minn.); 9. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 10. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 11. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop).
Indee Cars, presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps): 1. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 2. 85 Bryce Carey (Nashua); 3. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 4. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 5. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 6. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 7. 79 Matt Dales (Oelwein); 8. 17X Derek Xayasouk (Cedar Rapids); 9. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 10. 51 Cole McNeal (Dysart); 11. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 12. 6 Don Erger (Brandon); 13. T25 Logan Takes (Coggon); DNS 12A Daniel Andersen (Jesup).
Sport Compacts, presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 Laps): 1. 007 Adam Gates (Marion); 2. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 3. 87C Jay Crabill (Cedar Rapids); 4. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 5. 73 Andrew Bieber (Independence); 6. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 7. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 8. 85 Lukas Rick (Urbana); 9. 31 David Balik (Fort Atkinson); 10. 95 Thomas Werning (Urbana); 11. 4R Ashley Reuman (Hills); 12. 10A Steve Knight (Waterloo); 13. 29 Timothy Hanson (New Hampton); DNS 56 Joseph Hempstead (Manchester).