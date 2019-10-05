INDEPENDENCE – St. John School’s third graders, also known as Mrs. Pink’s class, have been busy performing random acts of kindness this school year.
Since the beginning of the academic year, they have done more than 100 acts – ranging from helping with supper to cleaning bathrooms and even helping people they don’t know. For each act of kindness, they put a chip in a basket in their classroom, and when there are 100 chips in the basket, they get to pick a way to celebrate their good works. For the third graders’ first celebration, they decided on a pajama day and show and tell time.
Then the class begins filling the basket all over again.
“My favorite act was helping my sister with her homework,” said Anna Berns. “I love her, so I wanted to help her.”
“My favorite act was helping out Mom and Dad by making the beds,” said Elliot Robinson. “Moms and dads work all day, so they need help. When I help, it makes me feel happy inside my heart.”
“I carried a mat for a little girl I didn’t know for the super slide,” said Miles Knudtson. “She smiled at me. I like doing random acts of kindness to see how people react.”
“The hardest act for me was helping my little brother with homework, but I did it to be kind,” said Will Clark.
“It was hard work emptying out the dishwasher,” said Benson Koth about his kind act.
“Helping with the laundry was hard for me,” said Lillian Wessels about one of her kind acts.
The students are hoping to get others in the community on board by being on the lookout for random act of kindness opportunities. They are issuing a BE KIND challenge:
1. They are asking classrooms and businesses to set their own goals for carrying out random acts of kindness.
2. Pick a way to celebrate when the goal has been met.
3. Send a celebration picture and their challenge story to the Independence Bulletin Journal (submit to: editor@bulletinjournal.com or mail/drop off at 900 5th Avenue NE).
As another random act of kindness, the students created BE KIND bookmarks for the public. They are free and available at Kegler, Kegler, and Arend Family Dentistry.
The students want Independence to be the kindest town around, and they want others to feel as good as they do when they help others.
Go, IndeBEKINDence!