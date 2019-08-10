BUCHANAN COUNTY – The grand sentry stood watch at the trail leading between two of the ponds at Cortright Wildlife Area – a beautiful, rugged cottonwood with a broad, hollowed trunk large enough for a person to walk through.
I came to know this wonderous tree on my first visit in 2006, while pursuing protection of the area’s woods, wetlands, and Wapsipinicon shoreline, located downstream of Littleton. I stood in awe, and realized that the rotten trunk near the base would eventually give way.
In 2007, the Buchanan County Conservation Board added Cortright to its offering of public lands. Many people, of all ages, have walked under and crawled through the landmark tree during the past dozen years. On Saturday, July 20, 2019, a sudden windstorm dealt the last blow to the behemoth. The big tree is down.
Many people have joined my in visiting the tree. Last year, several naturalists toured Cortight and gathered inside the grand old tree during an Iowa Association of Naturalists workshop field trip. Accompanying this article are photos taken of these folks and other people who accompanied me on visits to Cortright Wildlife Area, and to the grand old cottonwood.