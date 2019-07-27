Whether it’s your first time moving your child onto campus or your fifth, the process of college move-in day can be stressful for all involved. From rushing through crowded, narrow halls to simply finding a place to park, moving your child into their dorm room can seem like a daunting, and emotionally draining, task. As August draws nearer, here are some tips to keep your family’s heads from spinning on the big day.
Personally, moving into my residence hall caused me more stress than the entirety of finals week. Fortunately, all of the stress could have been easily relieved.
Eliminate Potential Stressors
For starters, I was already nervous about college itself. Not that I didn’t think I was ready to live away from home – I was anxious to be thrust into a giant mass of equally confused, frenzied students all trying to make friends at once. I wanted my college experience to be perfect, my relationship with my roommates to be perfect, my grades to be perfect – and I knew it all started with the perfect dorm room.
To me, “perfect” meant it had to look like one of those artsy, fairy-light-ridden dorm rooms you see on Pinterest. But in reality, communicating those expectations to my two other roommates was more difficult than expected.
Finally, my head was throbbing with stress just from all the people who were in the dorm room moving in at once. One of my roommates had brought her entire family – including her parents from both sides, siblings, and step-siblings – to move-in. All three of our families were in the room at once, and it made for a very loud and confusing afternoon.
Planning Ahead
To combat these stressors, I would recommend thinking ahead to make the move-in process go as smoothly as possible. Definitely know that there are often students from the college helping you move your things at both public and private universities, and most times all students are trained to have conversations with parents and students who are having a difficult time with stress, anxiety, or separation.
Independence Jr./Sr. High School Counselor Shalon Frye puts the feelings going into move-in best: “Going to college is scary and intimidating. No matter how excited students are to move away from home and go to college, there is an underlying fear of the unknown,” she said. “You are starting out not knowing anyone. Everything is new and different and you are away from family and friends and your comfort zone. Everything you’ve known for 18 years is about to change.”
Communicate with Roommates in Advance
Secondly, communicate, communicate, communicate. My dorm room definitely did not end up fitting the image I had in my head. Of course, while appearances are not everything, understanding my roommates preferred something simpler than my expectations for extravagance would have put me more at ease and made communicating with them when other issues came up throughout the year easier to handle. According to Frye, keeping up communication and starting to pack early can help avoid accidentally buying two of the same items.
One thing I would not change about my experience was only having my mom help move me in. Not only did it reduce the chaos of several people talking at once about what you want and where, it also felt comforting to have someone with me who already knew how I liked things.
Of course, it should be mentioned that I had the luxury of only living an hour away from home, so saying my goodbyes to my dad and sister before getting in the car was less monumental than it would be for someone who lived across the U.S., but it did help reduce my stress.
Another option would be to stagger the times in which your child and their roommate(s) move in to keep the dorm area itself clear. This should be communicated beforehand as most colleges have set times for each student to arrive and unload their things.
Good Things to Bring
A list of things I’m glad I brought includes:
- A hamper that was easy to carry down to the laundry room
- Lots of extension cords
- A doorstop – perfect for keeping your door open to meet new friends during the first week of school!
- A shoe rack – you can never have too many shoes, and they can easily get disorganized if you don’t have a good place to store them
- Extra bowls, cups, silverware, etc.
- Rainboots and a raincoat
- A first aid kit
Less Is More
Of course, keep in mind if you can that less is more. Plan on how many times you expect to return home for weekends, holidays, family events, etc., and decide what you need in the dorm and what you can live without. For me, making a list of things I turned out not to need in my dorm room, along with things I forgot to bring, helped me use my space efficiently.
Toward the end of the school year, using this same process helped me move out lots of the things I could live without for a few weeks and made the final move-out process much easier.
To save space, plan the clothing you wear by season rather than bringing your entire closet.
After you are finally all moved in, saying goodbye to your child can be the most difficult part of the process. However, according to Frye, these are the best ways for your student to stay in healthy communication with you.
Spend Some Weekends on Campus
“If you are close enough to travel home every weekend, DON’T! Most of the fun happens on the weekend. Stay on campus and meet people, hang out in the dorms and on the campus. Get involved. A good rule of thumb first semester is to only come home one time a month. If you are too far to go home, Snapchat and text your parents throughout the day. Let them know how things are going and what you are up to. Make it a point to call at least once a week and actually have a conversation,” she said.
Finally, Frye recommends to step back and enjoy the whole process of moving in to college.
“It is the first time you get to decide who you want to be and how you want your life to proceed. It is a fresh start for you. You get to make most of the decisions for your life. Take advantage of all the opportunities college has to offer!”