Blaze orange-clad hunters moving through Iowa’s timber will be a common sight when the first of two shotgun deer seasons opens December 5. An estimated 120,000 hunters participate in the shotgun seasons, harvesting about half of the total number of deer for the year.
“Shotgun deer seasons are an important tradition for Iowa deer hunters as well as an important time for herd management,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Hunters have reported harvesting more than 26,000 deer so far this year, which is about 1,000 more than this time last year, and that’s good news, Harms said.
“From our standpoint, that’s something we like to see because coming into the season, people were concerned about reduced deer numbers due to the widespread hemorrhagic disease outbreak last year. If we project this harvest out, not factoring in any curveball Mother Nature would throw at us, we are trending to our goal of harvesting between 100,000 and 120,000 deer,” Harms said.
Iowa’s first shotgun deer season is December 5-9, and second shotgun deer season is December 12-20.
Changes to Deer Seasons
- The antlerless deer quota has been adjusted in 23 counties.
- The January antlerless deer season will not be offered this year except in certain zones for chronic wasting disease management.
- The first shotgun season buck-only restriction has been removed in Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hardin, and Grundy counties.
Clarification on Request for Comments
An email was sent this week seeking comments on proposed laws ahead of the 2021-22 deer hunting season in response to House File 716 passed during the 2020 legislative session.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wanted to clarify that there are no changes to legal firearms for the 2020 shotgun hunting seasons starting this weekend.
The Iowa DNR is asking for hunter input ahead of the 2021-22 deer seasons.
Prior to beginning the rulemaking process, the Iowa DNR is first soliciting information from hunters on cartridges commonly used to hunt deer in Iowa. Hunters may submit their calibers along with their justification to wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov by December 14, 2020.
A draft rule will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission for initial approval and, if approved, available for official public comment in 2021. A final rule will not be developed until all public comments and feedback are considered.