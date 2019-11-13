CHICAGO – Growing up, how many of us heard from our parents, “Well if your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?” To most of us, the answer was an obvious “no,” but for Ben Shafer, the son of Terry and Jami Tekippe, jumping off of bridges is just a part of everyday life.
When Ben graduated from Independence High School in 2008, he went to UNI with the intention of studying biotechnology. He ended up bouncing around between majors before finally settling on a bachelor’s degree in leisure, youth, and human services with an emphasis in outdoor recreation. It was in this program that the idea of jumping out of a perfectly good airplane started to appeal to him. One of his professors was an avid skydiver and shared videos and stories with Ben. At this time, he was also working at UNI’s rock climbing wall and, one day, while chatting with a client there, he mentioned his growing interested in skydiving.
“That’s funny,” she replied, “because my husband and I are skydivers, and my husband was on the world record belly formation skydive. You should come meet these guys and we’ll get you all set up.”
Ben followed up with her and a short while later joined a group of skydivers who were having a potato-launching competition just for the sake of having fun and hanging out. While goofing around and launching spuds, Ben was able to ask all the questions he’d had on his mind about the process and costs behind getting into skydiving.
“I was in college, so I was broke and didn’t have the money to just go out and pay for skydiving lessons,” Ben shared, “so I needed a way to finance it. So this lady was like, ‘Why don’t you pack parachutes? Packing parachutes is a good way to make money to pay for skydives.’”
Ben followed her advice and, through a connection with Mike Hoyt, an IT professional at UNI who was also a skydiving instructor, he started packing chutes at Paradise Skydiving in Vinton. Mike let him borrow some equipment to practice with and taught him how to pack, and once he was comfortable, Ben jumped in full-bore.
“I started packing main parachutes for $5 a rig. I’d pack all day Saturday and half a day Sunday, and by Sunday afternoon I would have enough money saved up that I could do one training jump. I did that all summer long until I got my license. Then I was bartering pack jobs for gear rental and worked my way that way.”
Ben eventually became a certified parachute rigger, but life took a turn and he then ended up taking a break from things for a while, until he landed a job in Chicago as an instructor with iFly, a company that runs indoor skydiving wind tunnels around the world.
“It was hard to be around [skydivers] all the time and not get back into it.”
Shafer moved into a house with several coworkers, and that’s when his life got even crazier. One of his roommates told him that he was getting ready to go to Bridge Day, a massive festival in Fayetteville, West Virginia, where tens of thousands of daredevils line up to jump off the world’s fourth-largest arch bridge, which stands almost 900 feet above the New River Gorge.
Skydiving was one thing, but base jumping gives you much less time to react before you hit the ground and you don’t get a backup chute. Ben thought this sounded too fun not to try, and headed down to Fayetteville. He joined a group of new base jumpers for a crash course with Mark Lanford, a physician from Idaho.
“He stacked up a bunch of mattresses in our hotel room so we could practice our exits. People at the hotel were probably like, ‘Why are these kids jumping on the bed the whole time?’ when it was just us, practicing how to exit off the bridge.”
When practice ended, it was time for the real thing. “It’s a huge event for doing your first jump because it’s kind of high pressure,” Ben recalled. “Even though it’s an easy bridge, it’s really tall, all the base jumpers behind you are like, ‘Hurry up, let’s go, get off the bridge so we can get off the bridge!’ It was really nerve-racking.”
“I did my first jump and it was totally fine. It was incredible.” Ben said. His second one, however, was a little more stressful. “I was walking up to the edge, and you count down ‘Three, two, one, see ya’!’ and as I was stepping off, one of the announcers was like, “Wait, wait, wait, wait!” and I panicked and reached for my pilot chute and held [on to the edge of the bridge], and I was like, ‘Why would you do that, that’s not that funny!’”
Afterward, he talked to his instructor Mark, who told him, “You know, the guy probably didn’t know it was only your second base jump ever, but you’ve also got to remember it’s Bridge Day, so you’ve got a lot of base jumpers that are trying to mess with each other.”
While Ben didn’t find it funny at the time, he is able to laugh about it now. Since that day, he has done a total of 31 base jumps and is up to over 400 skydives. While he has always walked away unscathed, he has had a few close calls.
“I had my first reserve ride [when the main parachute fails] on my 23rd jump, and I didn’t even have my skydiving license yet. I had a toggle misfire...it was an old, old rig, and equipment [now] is 10 times ahead of where it was back then. But my canopy was all twisted up and was spinning me toward the ground. I was actually surprisingly calm, and was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to be able to land this.’ So I just cut it away and opened my reserve.
“When you go through all that training, it’s so ingrained in your head: I’m going to go for my cutaway, then open my reserve. It’s pretty relaxed because you’ve had so many repetitions. As you get ready to get on the plane, you put your [parachute] on and run through your emergency procedures. Then right before you get on the plane, you run through them again, and before you get out of the plane, you run through them again. Every jump, you do this three times. It just becomes second nature.
“Base jumping, I did have one slightly spicy opening. I came very close to hitting something. Close enough that I was a little worried, but I just stayed calm, made the correction, and got away from it. There were things I could have done differently, looking back on it.”
While Ben seemed unphased by these near-death experiences, he admitted that it does affect him.
“Base jumping can be a very personal experience. It’s almost selfish. You are putting your life on the line every time you go jump. There’s always that variable X that could change everything, and that one thing could affect not only you and your life but also everyone else around you.”
While this leads to some lovers of the sport living fairly solitary lives, for most, including Ben, it is a passion that comes with deep camaraderie. Most skydivers and base jumpers have a strong sense of community, and even when they are on the ground, they spend a lot of time together.
“After a day of jumping, you just sit around the campfire telling stories. Or we organize other social events just to get together.”
For Ben, skydiving and base jumping have become much more than a hobby. It is a passion and a way of life that he wishes to share with everyone he meets.
“I really want to just keep showing everybody something that I’ve found to love. I’ve had a lot of fun, met a lot of really cool people. It seems like it’s sort of a taboo thing to say, ‘I’m a skydiver,’ but I want people to see that there is more than just the 9 to 5 to do in this world. You don’t even have to be an athlete to do it. You get to see the world from a perspective that you won’t get anywhere else….Even if you aren’t ready to take that plunge, go check out a wind tunnel somewhere. You can still feel the wind and the freefall, even without the view and the parachute.”
Right now, Ben is in training for the tryouts to participate in the world record head-down skydiving formation, which is set to take place with over 200 skydivers near Chicago in 2021. Until then, he plans to “fly, fly, fly, and fly a lot.”