URBANDALE – From endless parties to family brunch, The Incredible Egg offers recipes to ease the stress of holiday menu planning.
The holidays are meant for spending quality time with family and friends, but the time and effort many people invest in planning and preparing a holiday menu can get in the way. The Incredible Egg is helping families across the country make the most of the holiday season by offering tasty, time-saving recipes that are sure to delight!
“The holiday season is an important time for all families here in Iowa. It can also be one of the busiest,” says Katie Nola of the Iowa Egg Council. “Our goal is to help families spend time enjoying the company of loved ones, so we’re sharing recipes, many of which you can prepare ahead of time, and tips which leverage the versatility of eggs to help make the holiday season as memorable as possible.”
Time-Saving, Inspirational Recipes
Take advantage of the versatility of the incredible egg this holiday season. Cut down on prep and planning time, but not on taste!
Peppermint Meringue Kisses: Light and airy cookies with a touch of peppermint. Perfect for your holiday cookie tray.
Mini Pumpkin Pies: Mini pumpkin pies let you indulge your sweet tooth while not feeling guilty.
Easy Classic Deviled Eggs: Deviled eggs are a classic and can be made ahead of time and refrigerated.
Eggs are not only a versatile staple for the holidays, they are also a nutritional powerhouse, with one large egg containing six grams of high-quality protein and nine essential amino acids, all for 70 calories. So, no matter how you like your eggs, you can feel good about including them in breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.
For more tips and recipe ideas, visit iowaegg.org