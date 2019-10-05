Hope Wesleyan Church
What is your most precious possession? Some may say, “My money!” Others reply, “My job.” Still others answer, “My grandchildren.” The truth is, God has given you something more precious than any of those great gifts.
In the early ’70s, songwriter Jim Croce put pen to paper and wrote these unforgettable words: “If I could save time in a bottle, the first thing that I’d like to do is to save every day ’til eternity passes away just to spend them with you.” Those beautiful lyrics to his song “Time in a Bottle” remind us that time is our most precious possession.
If you’re out of time, you won’t be able to go to the job or spend the money or enjoy the grandchildren. Your time is your life. If you have no more time, you have no more life. No one knows that better than Jim Croce himself. A few months after Croce recorded his hit song, he died in a plane crash in Louisiana at the age of 30.
The Bible has excellent advice when it comes to treasuring our time. In Ephesians 5, we’re told, “Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is” (Ephesians 5:15-17).
In order to take care of our time, we must treasure it. We have a practice that seems kind of silly. We keep track of how old we are! Why would we ever want to do that? I believe the reason we keep track of how old we are is because deep down inside, we want our lives to count. We want our lives to mean something. We want the days we spend here on earth to make a difference.
Instead of treasuring our time, we so often waste it, squander it, and hope somehow we can get it back. Treasure every moment. Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why they call it the present. Let’s treat each moment as a present from God.
Another way to take care of our time is to invest it. I know of no parent who doesn’t wish they could turn back the clock and relive those days when their children were young. They grow up so quickly! We wonder if we’ve given them all the tools they will need to succeed in the world.
With that in mind, doesn’t it make sense to invest the moments we have now? Since each minute we have must be spent, let’s invest them by building others up instead of tearing them down. How are you investing your time?
One final way to value the time God gives you is to enjoy it. Don’t be foolish with your time, but don’t be stingy with it either. Live each day to the fullest. Never fall into the trap of thinking, “Here we go again: another boring day.” Enjoy it! Fill each day with joy. I’ve found that when I focus on putting joy into other people’s lives, it has a boomerang effect. As you give joy to others, joy comes back to you.
By treasuring, investing, and enjoying your time, you will become the richest person around.