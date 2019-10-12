It happens every day. Like the other day. A woman walks into my office. She needs help. She is leaving an abusive situation. She needs a safer place for herself and her children. She has nothing. She needs help finding a home, paying for deposits and the first month’s rent, and food for her family. It happens every day.
And every time it happens, I have to make a decision. Will I go to bat for this person? “Going to bat for someone” is a baseball term that has come to mean putting ourselves on the line for another person. When we go to bat for someone, we take their side, we support them, we defend them, we help them out. When a person needs help and they are on my radar screen, I have to answer two questions. Am I willing to put myself on the line for this person? If so, to what extent?
When you are confronted with one of the world’s problems, you have to decide if you are willing to go to the bat for that person. Implicit in that question is a truth that there is no getting around. You have the power to do something. The reason you don’t go to bat for someone is not because you cannot, it is because you will not.
When one of the world’s problems walks through your door, you are fully aware that if you decide to go to bat for this person it will cost you something. It may cost you time. Time is precious to you and your plate is full. It may cost you money. You work hard for what you have. It may cost you relational capital. You know people who could be helpful. Going to bat for another person will inconvenience you, use your resources, and might even be unpleasant for you.
Jesus makes an interesting statement in Luke 16:9: “I tell you, use worldly wealth to gain friends for yourselves, so that when it is gone, you will be welcomed into eternal dwellings.” The principle is sound. Use your resources to be generous with others so that when you are gone you will be welcomed into eternity. When it comes to your resources, two things are true. You prefer to use them on yourself. You never think you have enough.
You can go to bat for another person if you want to. God is not interested in your “buts” and “nos” and “not nows” and “if onlys.” God is looking for your “yes.” You have the ability, the power. Are you willing? “Yes” taps into the resources of your life so you can have a positive impact on another person’s life.
A person walks through your door. They need help. You have the power to do something. Most of the time, you buy into the greatest lie of all time, which is summed up in two words. Someone else. There is no one else. There is only you. From the beginning of time, God has chosen to use ordinary folks like you to get good things done.
Every day you are confronted with real people with real problems. What will you do? As you ponder that choice, know this. At no other time in your life are you more like Jesus than when you go to bat for someone, put yourself on the line for someone. God is counting on you to be a part of the solution, and not someone else.