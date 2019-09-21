Immanuel Lutheran Church
Homecoming 2019 is nearly in the books, all that is left is the dance tonight. Unfortunately, I can’t write about how great this homecoming was because, as I write this, it hasn’t happened yet.
I wish I could tell you about how great the football game was – that we crushed CPU. Maybe that’s how the game turned out, or maybe there were lightning delays in the first half and the result of the game came down to a player getting in the way of a punt late in the game that would have, could have, should have, changed the outcome. Oh wait…that game was last Saturday.
Homecoming is a time of great unity and spirit. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Rowley or Brandon or Independence. It doesn’t matter if you went to St. John’s or just moved to town. This week, we are all Mustangs, and we are full of high expectations and hope.
But high hopes of this nature are short-lived. The game will end, and life will return to normal. Indee might win all of their games and matches this week, and they might not. Our hopes are put on high-schoolers and their coaches – normal people. They might play flawlessly and make us all proud. Or, there might be mistakes and miscues and the game is lost in a heart-breaking fashion.
Hope in this world and the creatures that inhabit it is fleeting, but hope in God, the creator of this world and the creatures in it, is unfailing. God has not promised us a victory over death and the devil for he has already given us the victory through Christ and all that was accomplished on the cross and in the tomb. God has invited us into the locker room to share in the celebration. And God calls all of us to a very special homecoming with Christ and all the saints who have gone before us.
During homecoming week, it is always my hope that everyone stays safe and enjoys the week (and the toilet paper in your trees is harmless fun). It is my hope that the unity that comes through school spirit continues long past this week. And it is my hope that forgiveness and grace abound if there are disappointments and heartbreaks.
My hope is in the Lord and I hope yours is, too.
Go, Mustangs!