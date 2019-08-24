Did you hear the one about Yogi Berra, the great baseball catcher, manager, and coach? One time, when asked about a hitting slump, he replied, “I never blame myself when I’m not hitting. I just blame the bat and if it keeps up, I change bats. After all, if I know it isn’t my fault that I’m not hitting, how can I get mad at myself?”
As humans, we have always showed a propensity to avoid blame. Taking responsibility for our actions is hard to do. It’s much easier to shift the blame to someone or something else.
In a similar way, God has often taken the blame for things he is not responsible for. Years ago, insurance companies called tornados, floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters “acts of God.” This assumption is still held by many, that everything that happens in life is the will of God. It is often softened to not come right out and blame God by saying, “I believe everything happens for a reason.”
Let me ask you a question. If everything that happens in life is the will of God, why did Jesus instruct his followers to pray, “…thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10) Was Jesus giving us an exercise in futility, like a dog chasing his tail, or was he revealing a truth that the will of God is not always happening here on planet earth?
This issue is what almost kept me from entering the ministry. My personality has always been that if I am going to do something, I’m going to give 100%. I had trouble giving God 100% when lurking in the back of my mind was the thought that maybe God was behind all the evil, problems, and unfairness in life. If so, why would I turn to Him or want a relationship with Him.
Fortunately, I discovered that God is not to blame for the evil, sickness, wars, poverty, problems, difficulties, and heartaches in life. Jesus made this very clear when He said, “A thief comes only to rob, kill, and destroy. I came so that everyone would have life, and have it in its fullest.” (John 10:10 CEV)
In other words, if anything robs finances, peace, or health, or destroys property or relationships, or if it brings death, it is never of God. There is another actor at work in these situations, God’s enemy, the devil. The devil can work alone or through people.
A question that then arises is, “if it’s not from God, why doesn’t he do something about it?” The truth is God could stop all the evil and problems in life in a second. All it would require is to remove our freedom to make choices. We would simply become robots doing the will of God. I know I wouldn’t like that and neither would God. He isn’t looking for robots, but people who will choose to serve him.
One final thought – problems and difficulties, when responded to correctly, produce positive character traits and maturity in our lives. Just be sure to never confuse why they are happening with the effects of them happening.