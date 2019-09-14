First Presbyterian Church
This past Wednesday, our community, along with communities across the United States, gathered to commemorate the 18th anniversary of September 11, 2001. We have vowed to never forget 9/11. Interestingly, students in the senior class at our high school have no memory of that day 18 years ago. So what do we tell our children about that day that we would want them to not forget?
We watched it happen. First, we saw the black smoke coming from the north tower of the World Trade Center. And then watched in disbelief as the second plane struck the south tower. It began to dawn on us that we were under attack. Another plane hit the Pentagon. And finally, United Flight 93 crashed outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
In stunned horror we were glued to our TVs as these events unfolded live. Buildings collapsed. People ran for their lives. And all we could do was watch.
Eighteen years have passed since that day. The images of 9/11 are still vivid for us. We will never forget the more than 3,000 victims of this attack. We will never forget the heroic actions of firefighters and first responders running into burning buildings that others were running out of. We will not forget ordinary people doing extraordinary things on that day.
You’ve heard the quote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We have vowed to never forget. But what do we want our children to remember about that day?
In the wake of 9/11 America came together. A feeling of solidarity swept over our country. People attended candlelight vigils and memorial services. People waved American flags. People became more aware of the blessings we enjoy as Americans. People rededicated themselves to preserving our blessings. People generously volunteered their time and donated money. People found their way back to church. In the face of this national tragedy America came together.
Eighteen years have passed. Life has found a new normal. We have a generation that does not remember 9/11. Exactly what is it we want our children to not forget about 9/11?
Psalm 78 instructs us, “God commanded our ancestors to teach their children, so the next generation would know them, even the children yet to be born, and they in turn would tell their children.” So what do we teach our children?
Have we forgotten what we promised to not forget? Our country is as ununified as it has been at any time since 9/11. What good is it to remember a national tragedy if we don’t also live the lessons we learned from it? Our children are watching. It is time for America to come together again without a national tragedy to make it so.
Americans want to keep their many blessings – our standard of living, food on our tables, safety, and freedom. It is not our bad memories that put these blessings in jeopardy. It is our unwillingness to live the lessons of 9/11 and to teach them to our children.
America is always greatest when we come together and generously support one another, and when we truly appreciate and refuse to take our many blessings for granted. 9/11 taught us that, but the lesson has faded after 18 years.
We vowed to never forget what happened on 9/11. This promise means that we and our children must remember and live the lessons of 9/11. Our children are terrific learners. Teach them well.