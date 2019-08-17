“Zacchaeus was a wee little man
And a wee little man was he
He climbed up in a sycamore tree
For the Lord he wanted to see.”
Maybe you sang this song when you were younger. Perhaps you learned it in Sunday school or at Vacation Bible School. This children’s song has been around a long, long time – so long that even the Internet can’t tell me when or where or by whom it was written.
For as long as there have been preachers and Sunday school teachers, this song and the scripture it comes from (Luke 19:1-10) have been used to teach about how important everyone is to the kingdom of Heaven – even short, swindling tax collectors. But there is something else.
What about the tree?
Long before Jesus and his disciples came to Jericho, long before Zacchaeus heard about Jesus, a little sycamore seedling took root. Maybe someone planted it intentionally, or perhaps it was just lucky enough to survive long enough to grow into a full-sized tree. It doesn’t matter much how or why the tree was there, but it was.
This tree now lives for all time through scripture and a song.
“But who cares?” you might be asking. The tree is not the point of the story, but it does play an important role. It is the tree that allows Zacchaeus to see Jesus, and it is the tree that allows Jesus to see Zacchaeus. That famous tree, as insignificant and ordinary as it might be, was the site of a new relationship between Jesus and a sinner.
We never know what seemingly unimportant things might make a huge difference in the faith life of another. A child might latch onto a Bible story she heard from her Sunday school teacher. A handshake might restore hope for someone suffering from depression. A smile might lift someone’s spirits just enough to get them through another day.
Like the sycamore tree, you have the power to give someone a glimpse of Jesus. You just might lift them up enough to see past the world and the chaos of life into a world of forgiveness and hope, of love and peace, of grace and mercy – perhaps for the first time.
Like the sycamore tree, you might never know who you have helped or how you helped them. But you were there doing what God planted you there to do – to help someone see Jesus.
“Zacchaeus was a wee little man
But a happy man was he
For he had seen the Lord that day
And a happy man was he.”