Triumphant Church
Did you hear the one about the reporter interviewing a successful entrepreneur?
The reporter asked, “What is the secret to your success?” “Two words – right decisions,” replied the entrepreneur. The reporter pressed further, “How do you make right decisions?” The entrepreneur replied, “One word – experience.” The reporter then asked, “How do you get experience?” The entrepreneur replied, “Two words – wrong decisions.”
Life is filled with many decisions. Some studies suggest the average person makes more than 30,000 decisions every day. While that number maybe seems farfetched, we make far more decisions than we often realize.
For instance, when you woke this morning, you made a decision to get out of bed or roll over. You made decisions about whether to exercise or not, what to eat for breakfast, what to wear, what to listen to on the way to work. The list goes on.
While most of these decisions don’t have any far-ranging consequences, there are decisions that do. These are decisions that will have a profound effect on our lives. In many cases, these decisions become hard because of the ramifications involved.
For example, what will I have to change or give up if I make this decision? How will this decision impact the people around me?
It’s often at this point in the decision-making process that fear enters. Fear comes to impede God’s plan for our lives. It comes to get you to question this decision or choice and, if yielded to, can lead to “paralysis of analysis.” Consequently, you don’t make the courageous decision you need to make. As a result, your self-esteem, your family, and/or your business suffer.
Seldom, if ever, has anyone feared their way to success. Fear always keeps us from reaching our potential. It keeps us from even trying or taking the steps needed in the arena of action. I’ve discovered that one of the great consequences of fear is that it keeps us average.
The Apostle Paul wrote to his young protégé, Timothy, who was facing fear as the leader of a growing church, “God has not given us a spirit of fear.” (I Timothy 1:7) That’s good to know. Every significant decision I have made required me to overcome fear. I also realize that significant decisions I should have made, in retrospect, were not made because I yielded to fear.
While it is impossible to eliminate fear from our lives, I wonder what would happen if we all decided to resist fear? What would happen in our families, our schools, our communities, and our nation if we were willing to rise above average and make courageous decisions? What courageous decision do you need to make?